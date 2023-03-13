Frank Clark Sends Final Message to Chiefs Teammates in Viral Post

Veteran defensive end Frank Clark, who the Kansas City Chiefs released on March 7 in a cap-saving maneuver, took to Twitter on March 12 to send one final message to his Chiefs teammates.

“I reminded my dogs the night before the big game that this would be the last time we ALL shared a room together,” Clark wrote. “Coach Reid is like a pops and Chris [Jones] and Khalen [Saunders] we locked in. Remember no matter what, be a stand up guy about everything and don’t let this shit trick you out success.”

I reminded my dogs the night before the big game that this would be the last time we ALL shared a room together. Coach Reid is like a pops and Chris and Khalen we locked in. Remember no matter what, be a stand up guy about everything and don’t let this shit trick you out success. pic.twitter.com/gVZthLJ40W — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) March 13, 2023

Chiefs Saved $21 Million By Releasing Frank Clark

The news of Frank Clark’s expected release came after the Chiefs and Clark’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, were unable to find common ground for a restructured deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Prior to being released, Clark, 29, had a $28.6 million cap hit for the 2023 season, which was going to be the second-largest cap hit on Kansas City’s roster, per Over The Cap. Restructuring his deal would have helped the defending Super Bowl champions free up quite a bit of cap space, which they then could have used to acquire talent this offseason.

Releasing Clark saved Kansas City $21 million towards the cap, per OTC.

James Palmer of NFL Media revealed that the chance does exist that Clark could be released and then re-sign with the Chiefs due to Clark’s “special” relationship with head coach Andy Reid. But as it stands, Clark’s stint with Kansas City is coming to an end after four seasons.

During the 2022 regular season, Clark registered a total of 45 pressures (30 QB hurries, 9 QB hits, 6 sacks) in 15 games played, which is the third-lowest total of his eight-year career, according to PFF. He also had 8 tackles for loss, 1 safety, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery.

Clark did rise to the occasion during Kansas City’s Super Bowl run, however. In three playoff games, he registered 11 total pressures (7 QB hurries, 3 sacks, 1 QB hit) and 3 tackles for loss. His playoff efforts thrust him into third all-time in postseason history in sacks (13.5), just 1.5 behind the leader (Willie McGinest, 16), per StatMuse.

#Chiefs edge rushers Mike Danna & Frank Clark pressure #Bengals QB Joe Burrow & Clark takes him down for a sack on 3rd down. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/ZzZXYIm7MB — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) January 29, 2023

Twitter Reacts to Frank Clark’s Viral Message

Twitter users reacted to Frank Clark’s final message to his teammates.

“Thank you for pouring your heart out for this team, the fans, and the city,” one Twitter user wrote. “Thank you for all of the memories, you will always have a special place in the kingdom Frank, much love and goodluck wherever you go next. Forever a 2x Champ.”

Thank you for pouring your heart out for this team, the fans, and the city. Thank you for all of the memories, you will always have a special place in the kingdom Frank, much love and goodluck wherever you go next. Forever a 2x Champ. — Land Turtle (@Turtle_Clash) March 13, 2023

“We appreciate you frank and everything you gave done. I hope something can be figured out for a return,” another user wrote. “If that doesn’t happen just know you will always be apart of the Historic turnaround of a franchise..”

We appreciate you frank and everything you gave done. I hope something can be figured out for a return. If that doesn't happen just know you will always be apart of the Historic turnaround of a franchise. — Chris Smith #RockChalk (@KC_Champ_Chris) March 13, 2023

“We got crazy love for you Frank. Regardless of what happens, thanks for being here,” another user wrote. “Ring of honor for sure.”

We got crazy love for you Frank. Regardless of what happens, thanks for being here. Ring of honor for sure 🦈 — David Smith 🇺🇸 (@ChiefsKingdomDS) March 13, 2023

“Thank you for all that you’ve done for the Chiefs organization,” another user wrote. “I never thought I’d see the Chiefs win one Super Bowl in my lifetime and you were a big part in making two SB wins happen. Respect and gratitude always.”