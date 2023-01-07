Andy Reid Gives Key Injury Update on Chiefs’ 3-Time Pro Bowler

During the first half of the Kansas City Chiefs 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18, three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Frank Clark suffered a groin injury that had him listed as questionable for the remainder of the game.

About an hour after being listed as questionable, the Chiefs downgraded Clark to out.

Frank Clark has been downgraded to OUT. https://t.co/hcotJKSYEG — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 7, 2023

After the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Clark had suffered a groin strain.

#Chiefs HC Andy Reid says DE Frank Clark has a groin strain. — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) January 8, 2023

With a playoff bye on the horizon and the Week 18 game against the Raiders in the bag by halftime, there was no need for Kansas City to put Clark back on the field, even if he was healthy enough to play.

Having two weeks to recover before the Chiefs’ next game should give Clark plenty of time to be ready for the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Although Clark’s injury is certainly something to monitor, the good news is that Clark’s injury was the only one Reid had to report after the game. That means Kansas City is overall very healthy heading into the playoff bye week.

Chiefs Beat Raiders With Ease in Week 18

The win against the Raiders in Week 18 gave the Chiefs a 14-3 overall record for the regular season.

Kansas City led 24-3 at halftime in the regular season finale at Allegiant Stadium and didn’t look back. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 18-of-26 pass attempts for 202 yards and 1 touchdown. Mahomes ends his MVP campaign this season with 5,250 passing yards, completed 67% of his passes, and had for 45 total touchdowns (41 passing, 4 rushing) along with 12 interceptions, per ESPN.

Mahomes’ only touchdown pass against Las Vegas was to running back Jerick McKinnon a shovel pass during Kansas City’s first scoring drive of the game. Week 18 marked the sixth straight game in which McKinnon caught at least 1 touchdown pass. He finished the season with 9 total.

QB Patrick Mahomes scrambles to his left, draws the defenders, and throws a shovel pass to RB Jerick McKinnon for the TD. PAT is good. #Chiefs – 7#Raiders – 0 #ChiefsKingdom #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/mmDvp6NLNY — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) January 7, 2023

The other touchdown scorers for the Chiefs were rookie Isiah Pacheco (8 rushes, 64 yards, 1 TD), Ronald Jones (8 rushes, 33 yards, 1 TD), and Toney (3 carries, 26 yards, 1 TD, 2 catches, 18 yards).