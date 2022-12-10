‘Generational’ College QB Compares Himself to Patrick Mahomes

When college football’s Heisman Trophy Ceremony takes place on Saturday, December 10, there’s one player that is the clear odds-on favorite to win the award: USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

But it’s something that Williams said prior to the award ceremony that has caught the attention of Chiefs Kingdom.

Williams, a sophomore at USC, has complete 66% of his passes this season for 4,075 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, and 4 interceptions, according to Sports Reference. He also has 379 rushing yards and another 10 touchdowns on the ground. His play this season wasn’t enough to earn USC the Pac-12 championship, but it’s helping him become the projected first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Noted QB guru and throwing coach Tom House recently said on a podcast with ESPN’s Adam Schefter that he believes Williams is the second coming of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. When asked about House’s comparison, Williams supported what House had said.

“It’s pretty cool, I’d say, just because everybody watches Patrick and sees all the cool things he can do,” Williams said, via Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio. “I always said even in high school that I don’t think there’s anything — obviously, he’s special, but I don’t think there’s anything that I can’t do that he’s doing out there.”

Sean Payton Calls Williams ‘Generational’ Talent

Speaking with Colin Cowherd on The Herd, former NFL head coach and Super Bowl winner with the New Orleans Saints, Sean Payton, spoke highly of Williams and believes he’s the reason the NFL eventually implement a lottery.

“I think he’s a generational player,” Payton said on November 28. “At some point, especially with the relationship our league has in gaming now, we’re going to move to a lottery system in the NFL, because this is a player that possibly does that.”

Payton went on to explain that Williams is the type of player teams might try to tank for, which could be avoided with a lottery.

Twitter Reacts to Williams/Mahomes Comparison

Twitter users reacted to Williams comparing himself to Mahomes.

“No just no….Mahomes was putting up video game type numbers with lesser talent let’s just stop this right now,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Caleb is an elite player! Winning the NFL is a much different game,” another user wrote. “Very rare a defensive end the league crashing down and going to miss you with an arm tackle. Mahomes is elite in the NFL resume speaks for itself. College confidence doesn’t mean NFL success. Great player though.”

“Guess my second thought is how long do you truly get the liberty to scramble until a receiver becomes open in the NFL? Perhaps 3 to 5 seconds? The current running around until open seems like a poor plan. Throwing in the pocket bodes well,” another user wrote.

“Lol set the bar a little lower bud, like jalen hurts wasn’t great prospect but put the work in now look. Stay quite and let the work do the talking,” another user wrote.

“Modesty goes a long way towards earning respect,” another user wrote. “A lesson to learn. College play vs NFL is a big step for him to make such a statement.”