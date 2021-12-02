Daughter of Chiefs Owner Clark Hunt Earns National Recognition

While the Kansas City Chiefs enjoyed some extra rest during their bye week, a member tied to the organization was busy participating in the nation’s most prestigious pageant.

Gracie Hunt, daughter of Chiefs owner and CEO Clark Hunt and Tavia Hunt, participated in the 2021 Miss USA pageant.

Hunt, who holds the role of Miss Kansas, did not win the Miss USA title, however, she did place in the top 16. Hunt took to Instagram after the pageant to express her gratitude for the love and support shown to her.

“Thank you to everyone who lifted me and supported me on my pageant journey. I’m grateful to God for the opportunity and experience. I wouldn’t change one thing about my preparation or performance. Thank you for your incredible love and support. Congratulations to Miss Kentucky and good luck as you head to Miss Universe tomorrow. The USA is well represented.

“My heart and arms are open as I welcome whatever comes next.”

The 22 year old has been an advocate for a healthy lifestyle as part of adventure towards the Miss USA pageant, promoting health and fitness on her social media profiles.

Chiefs Need to Hit the Ground Running Out of Bye

Let’s talk about the team that the Hunt family owns, shall we?

With the bye week in the rearview mirror now, the Chiefs are set to face the division-rival Denver Broncos in Week 13. The matchup is set to take place in primetime on Sunday, December 5.

The Chiefs are coming into the game with a 7-4 record and on a four-game win streak, however, they are facing a Broncos squad that is in desperation mode with five weeks of regular-season play left. Denver enters Week 13 with a 6-5 record, which is the same record as the Los Angeles Chargers — who they just beat in Week 12 — and the Las Vegas Raiders. But because the Broncos have played one less divisional game than the Chargers and therefore have a worse win percentage within the AFC West (1-1), they are sitting in third place in the division. However, that could change drastically in Week 13.

Despite being in first place in the division with a chance of gaining the No. 1 seed in the AFC, there’s a lot on the line for Kansas City in Week 13 as well. Because the Chiefs still have four division games left to play this season, and one of the team’s four losses this season came at the hands of the Chargers — who are in second place in the AFC West — a loss to Denver in Week 13 and a win for Los Angeles could have the Chiefs sitting in third place entering Week 14.

That’s why Kansas City needs to come out of its bye week with a sense of urgency.

Chiefs Have Health in Their Favor

With two weeks of rest heading into the Week 13 game, the defending AFC champions will undoubtedly have momentum in their favor health-wise against Denver. Especially because the Broncos’ starting quarterback is dealing with an injury that is worth noting.

Teddy Bridgewater suffered a lower leg contusion in Week 12, which forced him out of the game temporarily before returning to action. However, even though Bridgewater finished the game, head coach Vic Fangio made it clear after the game that the veteran quarterback was not close to fully healthy after returning.

“He toughed it out. He was nowhere near 100 percent,” Fangio said of Bridgewater, according to Aric DiLalla of Broncos.com.

Vic Fangio on Teddy Bridgewater coming back in the game: "He toughed it out. He was nowhere near 100 percent." — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) November 29, 2021

Because of Fangio’s comments, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Bridgewater plays against the Chiefs below 100% healthy, and due to it being a low leg injury it could impact his mobility. If Bridgewater is cautious and chooses to stay in the pocket because of his injury, that could benefit a Chiefs defense that is coming off a five-sack performance against the Dallas Cowboys.

Time will tell how Bridgewater will handle his injury. If he’s unable to play and Drew Lock is the Week 13 starter, then it will be a long day for Denver, and a great one for Kansas City.