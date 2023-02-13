Injured Chiefs WR & Soon-to-be Free Agent Shares Massive Life Update

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman said in a tweet the morning of Super Bowl LVII that Chariah Gordon’s (Hardman’s girlfriend) water broke, sparking the potential for a Super Bowl baby. After the Super Bowl, Hardman gave another update, this one revealing that his baby boy was born.

“He’s HERE!!!!!!” Hardman wrote at 5:13 a.m. Monday morning.

It’s a great life moment for Hardman, who is on injured reserve and had to watch the Chiefs compete for a championship from afar.

Hardman, 24, is riding on the final days of his rookie contract in Kansas City. In March, he will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career and can sign with whichever team he chooses.

Hardman Struggled to Stay Healthy in Year 4

Hardman (pelvis) struggled to consistently hit the practice field since his 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve was opened on December 14.

After suffering a setback at practice on Wednesday, December 28 due to a tweaked groin, Hardman missed practice on Thursday and Friday. After Friday’s practice, head coach Andy Reid ruled out Hardman for Kansas City’s Week 17 outing against the Denver Broncos.

Hardman was activated on January 4 — the deadline to activate him from injured reserve — but continued to fight through his injury during the postseason. He missed the Divisional Round but was active for the AFC Championship. However, he was re-injured in the win over the Cincinnati Bengals and was placed on injured reserve on February 6 as a result.

Kansas City will have receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, and Skyy Moore under contract for the 2023 season. The team might also look to re-sign JuJu Smith-Schuster, who developed into a key part of the Chiefs’ offense. Because of this, the likelihood that Hardman re-signs with the AFC West champions is low, which means his days with the Chiefs are officially numbered.

During his four seasons with the Chiefs, Hardman registered 151 receptions on 220 targets for 2,088 yards and 16 touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. He also carried the rock 20 times for 125 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns.

Twitter Reacts to Hardman’s Update

Twitter users reacted to Hardman revealing his baby was born.

“Congratulations! A super bowl ring followed by your beautiful baby boy! Truly blessed,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Best Feeling in the world….Winning another Super Bowl is right up there too!!! Congrats on both Milestones!!!!!” another user wrote.

“Congratulations man being a dad is amazing and the best thing that ever happened to me,” another user wrote.

“Happy Bornday Lil BabyBoy Congratulations Mecole and Mommy….Hopefully you can join ya bros Wednesday at the Parade,” another user wrote.

“Congrats brother! Wish you could have been on the field tonight after all your hard work this season,” another user wrote. “Hopefully you’ll be back next season!”

“Super Bowl 57 Champion and a son all within about 8 hours for Mecole!” another user wrote.

“Congratulations!!!!!! Welcome to the Dad Club. It’s pretty awesome..” another user wrote.

Congratulations!!!!!!

“Perfect day for baby boy to be here and celebrate with the Kingdom,” another user wrote.