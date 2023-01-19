Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Sounds Off on Being Ruled Out for Divisional Round

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman had another injury setback that kept him sidelined for every practice leading up to the team’s Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That in turn will sideline him for the Chiefs-Jaguars game, per the team.

The defending AFC West champions officially ruled out Hardman (pelvis) for the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game on Thursday, January 19.

Hardman took to Twitter soon after he was ruled out and wrote, “All part of God’s Plan!”

All part of God’s Plan! — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) January 19, 2023

The other Chiefs players listed on the injury report but have no injury designations for the Divisional Round are defensive end Frank Clark (groin), rookie receiver Skyy Moore (hand), and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (hip). Clark was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was a full participant in Friday’s session. Both Moore and Sneed practiced in full the entire week.

With a bye week to start the playoffs, the Chiefs enter their first playoff game overall very healthy. The team even opened the 21-day practice windows for running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (high ankle sprain) and tight end Jody Fortson (elbow) to return from injured reserve.

Although CEH and Fortson practiced all week, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said on Friday that both players would “probably not” be activated for Saturday’s game.

Andy Reid said Jody Fortson & Clyde Edwards-Helaire are "probably not" going to be activated for Saturday's game. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) January 19, 2023

Reid Detailed Hardman’s Injury Setback After Bye

Speaking to the media on January 17 for the first time since the team’s playoff bye, Big Red gave an injury update on Hardman. The fourth-year receiver was activated from IR on January 4 — the deadline for him to be activated — but struggled to practice consistently before and since being activated.