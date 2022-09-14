Chiefs Make Final Call on K Harrison Butker’s Week 2 Availability

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially ruled out one player for their Week 2 bout against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football: kicker Harrison Butker.

Starting right guard Trey Smith (ankle, questionable) is the only other player with a game designation on the team’s final injury report for Week 2.

Trey Smith is questionable for tomorrow's game. Harrison Butker is out. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 14, 2022

In the Chiefs’ 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, Butker injured his ankle. The injury forced Butker away from doing kickoffs, which is why safety Justin Reid was seen doing kickoffs and the point after attempts for the Chiefs.

Butker did remain on the field goal unit after the injury but had to shorten his wind-up to prevent further injury. Yet, he still made the lone field goal attempt he had following the injury from 54 yards out.

Although the Chiefs showed a lot of confidence in Reid’s kicking ability in-game, the team decided to sign a backup option ahead of the Week 2 divisional matchup in the event that Butker wasn’t healthy enough to play. After having a “six-man kicker derby” on Monday, September 12, Kansas City signed kicker Matt Ammendola to its practice squad.

Ammendola entered the league undrafted out of Oklahoma State in 2021. He signed with the New York Jets in July of 2021 and played in 11 games for them during the 2021 season. During that season, Ammendola made 13-of-19 field goal attempts and 14-of-15 point-after attempts, according to Pro Football Reference.

Ammendola was waived by the Jets in March and spent time with the Houston Texans this summer.

Twitter Reacts to Butker’s Injury

Twitter users reacted to Butker and Smith’s injuries leading up to Kansas City’s Thursday night game against the Chargers.

“Damn man.. in Ammendola we trust. Also hoping @treysmith will be playing tomorrow but no rush g, make sure you’re at 100,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I wonder how that would work on fantasy points if Reid did do the XP’s and you had @Chiefs defense wouldn’t that count as double points …. Hmmmmmmm,” another user wrote.

“Nick is solid to plug in in place of Smith.. we love him dearly in kc… The [Smith] injury seemed odd he was pushing the pile and then pulled up some how. That’s my dawg. I really want to see him have a.long hof type o career,” another user wrote.

“Better now than later in the season. I really hope they will recover fast and come back to the field soon,” another user wrote.

Toub Gushes Over Butker’s Week 1 Effort

Speaking to the media on September 12, Chiefs special team coordinator and assistant head coach, Dave Toub, gushed over Butker making the 54-yard field goal in Week 1 after suffering his ankle injury.