Bengals Veteran Issues Warning to Chiefs S Justin Reid

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid did something in Week 13 that not many players in Kansas City do: He created bulletin board material for the Chiefs’ opponent. And the material has been heard loud and clear by their opponent.

Speaking to the media on November 30, Reid was asked about the Cincinnati Bengals offense, which Kansas City’s defense will be facing on Sunday, December 4. Initially, Reid mistook Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst for Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee. Then, based on Reid’s description of the Bengals player and his typical gameday duties, he mistook Hurst for teammate and receiver Tee Higgins.

“He’s a very talented receiver — more of a finesse-type of guy, not the best blocker. I’m going to lock him down, you know what I mean? Straight up,” Reid said, via PJ Green of Fox 4 in Kansas City.

Asked #Chiefs safety Justin Reid about what he would've done differently against Cincinnati if he played with KC last year. His words show just how motivated the team is about beating the #Bengals. His words about Tee Higgins: "I'm gonna lock him down." pic.twitter.com/9W5Khndh1J — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) November 30, 2022

Reid clarified on social media who he was actually referring to, and in turn got into a Twitter spat with Hurst’s teammate, receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

The following day, Hurst was asked by Bengals media about Reid’s comments and issued a warning of sorts to Reid.

Hurst Issues Warning to Reid

Hurst didn’t take Reid’s trash talk lightly.

“You can pick anybody in this locker room, but I feel like I’m probably the last person you want to talk sh*t about because I have a long memory,” Hurst said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.

Bengals TE Hayden Hurst had a slight chuckle but said Kansas City S Justin Reid was the first person to talk smack to him pre-game. Hurst: “I feel like I’m the last person you wanna talk s—- about.” pic.twitter.com/1CPeeXuuKN — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 1, 2022

Hurst will likely have Reid’s comments in mind when the Chiefs and Bengals take the field in Cincinnati on Sunday. Kickoff is at 3:25 p.m. Central Time, and the game will be available on CBS.

Chase Expands on Twitter Beef With Reid

After an online exchange with Kansas City’s veteran safety, Cincinnati’s All-Pro receiver further detailed his thoughts on what Reid had to say about Hurst.

“I didn’t really have a comment on it until he made another comment saying everybody else is getting locked down, so that’s when I decided to buzz in on Twitter,” Chase said, via Elise Jesse of All Bengals. “I don’t think [Reid’s] watching film at all. I don’t think he knows his personnel, whoever he’s trying to check, or if he’s even checking anybody. So, it’s — he needs to go back and watch the film, look at his personnel, look at what he wants to know.”

Ja’Marr Chase says he doesn’t think Kansas City safety. Justin Reid watches film at all after he filled the headlines on Wednesday. 💀 pic.twitter.com/TEFs1i5CMV — Elise Jesse (@EliseJesseTV) December 1, 2022

Twitter users then commented on the clip of Chase.

Reid graduated from Stanford. Pretty sure he does his homework. — Mike (@mloe68) December 1, 2022

Bengals need to let their talking happen on the field. Chiefs are trying to play head games and Bengals are taking the bait. — Randy Kohler (@ranjok17) December 1, 2022

Looks like an angry third grader trying to hard to say why he's mad when there's nothing to be mad at. — MVPat (@ChattingChiefs) December 1, 2022

Chiefs have been thinking about this game since the AFC championship. This is their Super Bowl 😂 but I agree. Talk your talk on the field with your play then after the game — Big Levels (@tylerthurston38) December 1, 2022

