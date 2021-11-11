Here’s When Chiefs Will Find Out if They Landed Odell Beckham Jr.

We know that the Kansas City Chiefs are — at the moment – the frontrunners for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and the Chiefs have “significant” interest in the former Pro Bowl pass catcher, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. So, the only question that remains: when will Odell make his decision?

That question was answered on Thursday, November 11.

Well, kind of.

Teams that are talking with Beckham believe he will not make his decision until after the Week 10 slate of games on Sunday, November 14, according to Dianna Russini of ESPN.

There are teams who are talking to Odell Beckham Jr. that believe the free-agent wide receiver will wait until the games are complete on Sunday before making his final decision, per league sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 11, 2021

So, while there isn’t a definitive timeline as to when Beckham will announce who he is signing with, we know that it won’t happen until at least Monday, November 15.

Mayor Lucas, Nick Wright Make Their Pitches

While Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes were rather dismissive when asked about Beckham during their press conferences on Wednesday, November 10, there are other well-known figures from Kansas City doing the talking for the Chiefs.

FS1’s Nick Wright — a former Kansas City native and radio host — made a pitch to Beckham during an episode of First Things First on Monday, November 8.

“If you pick the Chiefs, here’s what I can offer you, Odell. I can let you live in the house I still own there while you get settled. I can set up a meeting with you and my dear friend, the Mayor, Quinton Lucas, so he can show you around the town. And I will personally pay for lifetime JackStack Barbecue or Arthur Bryants or whatever you prefer my friend.

“Odell Beckham Jr. — biggest choice of your life coming up this week. Don’t screw it up; Kansas City is the only option, my friend.”

"The only team left is the Kansas City Chiefs, Odell! If you pick the Chiefs here's what I can offer you: ・ Live in Nick's KC house until settled

・ Tour by @MayorLucasKC

・ Lifetime supply of KC BBQ" — @getnickwright's pitch to @obj on why he should choose the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/x8FuRaMDib — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) November 8, 2021

Kansas City’s mayor chimed in on Twitter, extending an invite to Beckham as well.

“We got a tour set up any day of the week for OBJ [Nick Wright]. Warming up the barbecue,” he wrote.

We got a tour set up any day of the week for OBJ @getnickwright . Warming up the barbecue. https://t.co/jQb48YPwzr — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) November 8, 2021

Beckham’s Fit With Chiefs

While it may seem like a no-brainer to bring aboard a player with talent like Beckham has, the former first-round draft pick isn’t a good fit for Kansas City.

The Chiefs still have a year left on Tyreek Hill’s three-year, $54 million deal, and four years left on Travis Kelce’s $57 million deal. Because of this, it would not seem wise for the Chiefs to dump more money into the offense in 2022. Instead, improving the defense seems like a better use of their money. Pair that with the outspokenness of Beckham, which has been displayed throughout his career, and the defending AFC champions should steer clear of a player that is nearing 30 years old and is also battling through multiple shoulder ailments, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

The issues the Chiefs are dealing with offensively, which has them scoring just 24.9 points per game this season — 15th overall in the league, per ESPN — have nothing to do with the talent around quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Instead, the issues are centered around Mahomes, who is having mechanical issues as well as lapses in judgment that have led to his worst stretch of games to date in his NFL career.

Adding more talent isn’t going to fix Kansas City’s offensive woes. But fixing Mahomes will.