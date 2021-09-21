Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill Fires Back at Troll Job by Ravens’ DeShon Elliott

“It was kind of, ‘take what you can get.’ We had routes that were good against the call,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said of all the different players involved in the passing game. “‘Wink’ [Don Martindale] did a nice job with the play that he threw at us and getting us there at the end.”

Kansas City was very content and had plenty of success spreading the football around on offense. Mahomes completed 24 of 31 passes for 341 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. But that didn’t stop one Ravens player from trolling Hill on Twitter for his lack of production in prime time.

Elliott Throws Shade, Hill Claps Back

One Twitter user posted a clip from the Week 2 matchup in which Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett was covering Hill, and was able to dominate a one-on-one rep by staying on Hill as he cut outside on his route and deflected a pass away that was intended for the speedster. This then prompted Baltimore safety DeShon Elliott to quote the tweet and call Averett “Clamp Clampington,” a nickname that is meant to be a compliment towards Averett for his ability to cover well.

This prompted Hill to respond to Elliott, writing, “keep that same energy when we meet up again.”

Keep that same energy when we match up again 👌🏿 https://t.co/YHKCVpLPbP — Ty Hill (@cheetah) September 20, 2021

Weird Flex by Elliott

Though Elliott’s tweet wasn’t a direct shot at Hill, it was still a weird flex by the Ravens defensive back. The play the video highlights in the tweet was just one incompletion, and it was on a night in which Baltimore’s defense gave up 405 yards and 35 points to Kansas City.

Yes, the Ravens put an end to Patrick Mahomes’ flawless streak of having zero interceptions in the month of September in his career, and forced a late-game fumble that closed the game out for Baltimore. But the overall body of work was nothing to be proud of, especially considering there were plenty of other pass-catchers for Kansas City that ate that night. One of those players was tight end Travis Kelce, who caught seven balls for 109 yards and a touchdown, with the score coming on a seven-yard pass that he took 46 yards for a touchdown with several Baltimore players missing tackles.

Travis Kelce went beast mode for the Touchdown! pic.twitter.com/H5FVrVF8xJ — Chiefs Core (@ChiefsCore) September 20, 2021

The Ravens can shut down one player in the Chiefs’ offense. But there is more than just one playmaker for Kansas City.