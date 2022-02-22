Tyreek Hill Blasts Seahawks WR DK Metcalf in Twitter Rant

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf told TMZ on February 21 that he could beat Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill in a race. And Hill has responded to Metcalf’s statement as part of a Twitter rant.

Hill took to Twitter to throw shade at Metcalf while also calling out Usain Bolt, the Jamaican track and field sprinter that Hill has challenged to a race on several occasions.

“Usain after I warm up on DK I’m coming for you,” Hill wrote.

Hill then said he’ll race anyone that chooses to challenge him.

“I’m about to race everybody that call me out let’s go,” he wrote.

New Balance sprinter Travyon Bromell replied to Hill’s tweet, saying, “I got 10k right now in a 60. Winner take home a dub,” for which Hill responded, “wya”.

Bolt also responded to Hill’s tweet, saying, “I think I should race Usain Bolt also. The dude last name is literally BOLT. With such a last name he’s definitely the fastest man ever.”

Hill responded to Bolt’s trash talk.

“when I beat you I’ll make sure to sign the cleats and give them to you,” Hill wrote.

Metcalf has yet to respond to any of the trash talk directed at him via Hill on Twitter.

D.K. Metcalf: ‘I Can Beat Tyreek’

The speed of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been a hot topic ever since he lost to Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons during the “Fastest Man” skills challenge at the 2022 Pro Bowl.

The video of that race showed Hill running well below his full potential. But it nevertheless has brought about debates regarding if he’s really the fastest player in the NFL.

Even though Metcalf — who ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL Combine and will be training for the 2024 Olympics — told TMZ he believes Hill wasn’t trying his hardest in the race with Parsons, he also said he believes he can beat Hill in a race.

“Yeah I can beat Tyreek in a race,” Metcalf said. He was also asked if he believes he’s the fastest player in the NFL, for which Metcalf said, “yes I do.”

Up until Hill’s Twitter rant, Metcalf had been waiting for Hill to accept his challenge to a race from last summer. After a video surfaced last July in which Hill beat Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones in a race, Metcalf took to Twitter to challenge Hill.

“Get at me next off season @cheetah,” he wrote.

Unfortunately, the race between Hill and Metcalf will have to wait due to Metcalf’s foot. He underwent surgery in early February to remove a screw in his foot from a previous procedure, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. It was considered a “minor issue,” however, per Rapoport.

Twitter Reacts to Exchange Between Hill and Metcalf

Twitter users reacted to a potential race between Hill and Metcalf.

“Nobody beating Hill lmaooo don’t even waste your time,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Metcalf does the most talking and the least action. Hill would dust him,” another user wrote.

“DK cannot handle him in the 40 , Anthony Schwartz in Cleveland..maybe,” another user wrote.

