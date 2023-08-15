Insider Bets Chiefs ‘Sure-Handed’ WR Breaks Out ‘With a Big Year’

With so much young talent in the Kansas City Chiefs receiver room, anticipation has been building as we await to see if any of the young pass-catchers break through with a big 2023 season. But who is the biggest bet to break out in 2023?

According to NBC Sports’ Peter King, it’s second-year receiver Skyy Moore.

“My bet: Skyy Moore, more sure-handed and confident this year, breaks through with a big year,” King wrote in his weekly Football Morning In America column on August 14.

It’s worth noting that King made that bet after attending Chiefs training camp leading up to the team’s preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints. So King’s bet was placed after he got an up-close observation of Moore along with the remainder of Kansas City’s roster.

King’s bet likely has no financial backing to it and instead was a way to express how strongly he felt about his opinion of Moore. But King is a respected pundit that uses his expansive knowledge of the NFL to back his opinions, so his opinions aren’t to be taken lightly.

With that being said — King’s thoughts on Moore can be grouped in with the general consensus among those who have witnessed Moore during the offseason programs and training camp this year.

Chiefs veteran safety Justin Reid told NFL Network on August 2 that Moore “looks like an entirely new player” and also said, “I expect a lot from him this year.” NFL Media’s James Palmer revealed on August 3 that his sources told him Moore looks like “a completely different player” this season.

Skyy Moore Well Positioned to Breakout in 2023

Skyy Moore, 22, was a second-round draft pick of the Chiefs in 2022. He had a very quiet rookie season, as he registered just 22 receptions on 33 targets for 250 yards in 16 regular season games. In three postseason games, he recorded 5 catches on 9 targets for 17 yards and scored his first career touchdown during the Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

🛑 Stop sleeping on Skyy Moore. He led all rookie WRs in Touchdown Receptions in the Super Bowl. The most important stat in the most important game of the year. Skyy Moore is the most important.

pic.twitter.com/0PFUt6WhPR — Alfredo Brown (@ThePretendGM) July 23, 2023

Entering year two, Moore is in a Chiefs receiver room that includes Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Rashee Rice, Richie James, Justin Watson, Justyn Ross, Nikko Remigio, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Ty Fryfogle, Ty Scott, and Jerrion Ealy.

All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, though he is 34 years old, has not shown any signs of slowing down yet, which means he’s still the de facto No. 1 option in the passing game for Kansas City. But his time in the NFL is coming to a close within the next 2-3 years, which means superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes will soon be looking for his next go-to weapon. If Moore can continue to improve and show he can be a versatile and reliable threat on the football field, then he may leapfrog players like Toney — who was projected to be the Chiefs’ top receiver in 2023 but has serious durability issues — and become the No. 1 receiver for the defending Super Bowl champions.

Skyy Moore More Confident Within Chiefs Offense

Speaking to the media on July 24, Skyy Moore was asked how much more comfortable he feels within Kansas City’s system compared to his rookie season.