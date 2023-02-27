Insider: Chiefs’ $104 Million Asset ‘Lone Logical Candidate’ To Be Cut

The Kansas City Chiefs need to free up cap space this offseason if they want to acquire any talent. That’s why one Chiefs insider believes one of the best ways to free up cap space is by potentially parting ways with veteran defensive end Frank Clark.

“The lone logical candidate for the Chiefs is Clark, who was impressive in the team’s postseason run in generating 2.5 sacks,” The Athletic’s Nate Taylor wrote. “Clark restructured his contract last year to stay on the team, which reduced his base salary to $3.7 million. But one of the easiest ways for the Chiefs to create cap space — in addition to converting Patrick Mahomes’ roster bonus into a signing bonus — is by releasing Clark before free agency begins. It’s also possible Clark could return to the team on a more manageable deal for both parties.”

Frank Clark Coming Off of Strong Playoff Run

During the 2022-2023 regular season, Frank Clark, 29, registered 45 total pressures (30 QB hurries, 9 QB hits, 6 sacks) in 15 games played, which is the third-lowest total of his eight-year career, according to PFF. He also had 8 tackles for loss, 1 safety, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery.

Clark did rise to the occasion during Kansas City’s Super Bowl run, however. In three playoff games, he registered 11 total pressures (7 QB hurries, 3 sacks, 1 QB hit) and 3 tackles for loss. His playoff efforts thrust him into third all-time in postseason history in sacks (13.5), just 1.5 behind the leader (Willie McGinest, 16), per StatMuse.

Despite finishing the season strong, the Chiefs cannot enter the 2023 season with Clark having a cap hit of $28.6 million (per Over The Cap). That’s the second-largest cap hit on the team in 2023, second to only quarterback Patrick Mahomes ($42.9 million), who, as Taylor mentioned, is in line for a restructured contract this offseason.

That’s why Taylor is right. The defending Super Bowl champions need to give Clark two options this offseason: restructure his contract to lower his cap hit or be cut.

Twitter Discusses Frank Clark’s Situation

Twitter users discussed Frank Clark’s situation in Kansas City as he enters the final year of his five-year, $104 million deal with the Chiefs.

“The savings from Frank Clark almost entirely go to a franchise tag for Orlando Brown – unless you extend him. So your options are almost entirely from restructures to the top – or an extension/trade of Jones if you want to acquire another expensive player,” Eric Eager of Sumer Sports wrote.

the savings from Frank Clark almost entirely go to a franchise tag for Orlando Brown – unless you extend him. So your options are almost entirely from restructures to the top – or an extension/trade of Jones if you want to acquire another expensive player: pic.twitter.com/nmnbhsXYmt — Eric Eager 📊🏈 (@ericeager_) February 26, 2023

“I’ll never forget those who were calling for Frank Clark’s head after he struggled last season,” another user wrote. “I’m honestly not sure the Chiefs win another ring without him this season, and they definitely don’t win SB LIV without him either. A legend’s legend.”

I'll never forget those who were calling for Frank Clark's head after he struggled last season. I'm honestly not sure the Chiefs win another ring without him this season, and they definitely don't win SB LIV without him either. A legend's legend. https://t.co/DaJ5FJVXXT — how bout those CHIEFS (@hbtCHIEFS) February 22, 2023

“I owe Frank Clark so many apologies. I was dead wrong & didn’t think they should’ve brought him back this year…he’s legitimately turned into one of my fav chiefs of all time,” another user wrote. “One of the best pass rushers in postseason history & will be in the Chiefs ring of honor someday.”

I owe Frank Clark so many apologies. I was dead wrong & didn’t think they should’ve brought him back this year…he’s legitimately turned into one of my fav chiefs of all time. One of the best pass rushers in postseason history & will be in the Chiefs ring of honor someday — Braiden Turner (@bturner23) February 21, 2023

“I’m not cutting frank Clark if I’m the chiefs! [Restructure] his contract. Let him keep mentoring the young edge rushers,” another user wrote.