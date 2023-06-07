Insider Gives Telling Update on Chiefs’ Potential Reunion With Frank Clark

With defensive end Frank Clark still being a free agent as summer quickly approaches, it seems that a reunion with the Kansas City Chiefs is imminent for the veteran pass rusher. Christian Martinez of UMKC Roo News confirmed that narrative on June 7 with a telling update on Clark’s free agency stint.

“There is a ‘belief’ that defensive end Frank Clark will be staying with the Kansas City Chiefs, per source,” Martinez wrote on Twitter. “After seeing his former teammates at the White House this week, the possibility of Clark staying in KC is growing as the weeks pass.”

Martinez followed that up with another tweet that provided additional information.

“Some more information on Frank Clark: The source, who is close to the situation said, ‘I believe he will be in Kansas City this year.’ A one-year deal sounds likely if he returns,” he wrote.

Martinez also reported on May 26 that Clark is “looking to get a deal done with the Chiefs,” which falls in line with his newest report.

What Would Frank Clark’s New Role Be With Chiefs?

During the 2022 regular season, Frank Clark, 29, registered 45 total pressures (30 QB hurries, 9 QB hits, 6 sacks) in 15 games played, which was the third-lowest total of his eight-year career according to PFF. He also had 8 tackles for loss, 1 safety, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery.

During Kansas City’s recent Super Bowl run, Clark tallied 11 total pressures (7 QB hurries, 3 sacks, 1 QB hit) and 3 tackles for loss in three playoff games.

Clark’s recent playoff efforts thrust him into third all-time in postseason history in sacks (13.5), just 1.5 behind the leader (Willie McGinest, 16) per StatMuse.

During his four seasons with the Chiefs, Clark registered 263 tackles, 131 QB hits, 67 tackles for loss, 58.5 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, and 2 interceptions according to Pro Football Reference. He was a three-time Pro Bowler during his tenure in Kansas City.

As it currently stands, Kansas City’s defensive end room consists of George Karlaftis, Mike Danna, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Charles Omenihu, Joshua Kaindoh, B.J. Thompson, Malik Herring, and Truman Jones.

With Omenihu likely playing along the defensive interior on later downs, it would be helpful for the defending Super Bowl champions to re-sign Clark on a cheaper deal — if he’s willing — and make him a situational pass rusher, specifically on third downs. He could also mentor the younger edge rushers on the team, specifically Karlaftis and Anudike-Uzomah.

Based on Christian Martinez’s recent report, Clark is willing to rejoin the defending Super Bowl champions on a one-year deal. The question that remains is what Clark wants money-wise in that one-year deal.

According to Over The Cap’s effective cap space (the cap space a team will have after signing at least 51 players and its projected rookie class to its roster), the Chiefs have $652,557 in available cap space. If the team were able to free up roughly $1-3 million in cap space, they could sign Clark to a one-year, incentive-laden contract, which would keep his cap hit very low. That’s assuming that Clark is willing to sign that type of contract, of course.

