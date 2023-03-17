Insider Says Chiefs’ New $40 Million Pairing ‘An Effing Problem’

One of the more notable signings by the Kansas City Chiefs thus far during free agency has been defensive end Charles Omenihu, who joined the Chiefs by way of a two-year deal worth a maximum of $20 million, according to Jordan Schultz of the Score on March 14.

The signing was notable enough that former NFL player, scout, and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick took to Twitter to sound off on the transaction.

“@charless_94 [Charles Omenihu] and @StoneColdJones [Chris Jones] together going to be an effing problem with their inside/outside pass rush skills in KC,” Riddick wrote on March 15.

Charles Omenihu Brings Added Versatility

Ultimately, what Louis Riddick is referring to is how Omenihu’s versatility will pair greatly with Chris Jones’ in Kansas City.

During his career, Omenihu has played 848 snaps along the edge, 464 over the offensive tackle, 414 over the B-gap, and 173 over the A-gap, according to PFF. That means he has experience playing at every position along the defensive line.

Meanwhile, Jones doesn’t have as versatile a portfolio as Omenihu when it comes to snap counts. Yet, he has still displayed an ability to play in multiple spots along the defensive line. During Jones’ career, he has played a total of 2,909 snaps in the B-gap, 1,237 over the offensive tackle, 639 along the edge, and 126 in the A-gap, per PFF. Jones is entering the final year of his four-year, $80 million deal with Kansas City and will earn $20 million in cash in 2023, per Spotrac.

Having two pass rushers that can play virtually anywhere along the defensive line will allow defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to take advantage of specific matchups in the trenches, which will allow Kansas City’s defense to get to opposing quarterbacks much more efficiently moving forward.

Charles Omenihu Talks Joining Chiefs

During his introductory press conference on March 16, Charles Omenihu shared his thoughts on joining forces with the defending Super Bowl champions.

“Yeah, [it is a] first-class organization. A team that’s about winning, executes at a high clip, well coached, very good players, so all positives,” Omenihu said, via Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire. “And then I know guys that play here and that I’ve played with before in college and in the league and it’s the same thing. Just high class, execution at the highest level, a player-led team, an organization that makes the players feel welcomed and players can be themselves and that’s all, as a player, that you can ask for.”

Omenihu also revealed that prior to the 2019 NFL Draft, he met with Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid. He said the meeting was so positive that he thought he was going to wind up in Kansas City that year.

“I remember that meeting very, very vividly,” Omenihu said, via PJ Green of Fox 4 in Kansas City. “It was good, almost to the point where I thought I was gonna be drafted by them. Now I circle back for years later and I’m here, so it all worked out.”

The new Chiefs pass rusher also shared a message to Chiefs Kingdom via a video posted by Kansas City’s social media team.

“I just signed the papers (his contract with the Chiefs), so it’s official,” Omenihu said. “Can’t wait to get to work, can’t wait to come in and contribute, and let’s go back to another Super Bowl. Why not?”