Insider Reveals Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco’s Injury Recovery Timeline

Kansas City Chiefs second-year running back Isiah Pacheco was healthy enough heading into training camp to avoid being placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Yet he still hasn’t been cleared for contact, which means he isn’t 100% healthy yet after having surgeries on his broken hand and torn labrum during the offseason.

But NFL Media’s James Palmer revealed on August 2 when Pacheco “should” be cleared for all football activities.

“From my understanding #chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco should be cleared for contact by the 20th of August. Hand is good, it’s the shoulder that’s left to be cleared,” Palmer wrote on Twitter, which was recently rebranded to “X”.

From my understanding #chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco should be cleared for contact by the 20th of August. Hand is good, it’s the shoulder that’s left to be cleared. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 2, 2023

Rutgers Wire’s Kristian Dyer reported on May 6 that Pacheco suffered a broken bone between his wrist and thumb during the AFC Championship game in January. He also played “much” of the season with the torn labrum, per Dyer, and got surgery on both injuries after the Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The hand surgery was done by Dr. Mike Guss, and the surgery on the torn labrum was done by Dr. David Altchek of the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, according to Dyer.

Isiah Pacheco Had Epic Rookie Season Despite Injuries

Isiah Pacheco, 24, entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick of the Chiefs in 2022. He quickly emerged as a player that could be impactful for Kansas City, and by Week 7 of the 2022 regular season he was named the team’s starting running back.

Pacheco finished the regular season with 170 rushing attempts for 830 yards and 5 rushing touchdowns in 17 games played according to Pro Football Reference

During the team’s Super Bowl run, Pacheco carried the rock 37 times for 197 yards and 1 rushing touchdown. In Super Bowl LVII, which is when he was played with the broken hand bone and torn labrum according to Kristian Dyer, Pacheco ran the football 15 times for 76 yards and had 1 rushing touchdown.

With Pacheco likely missing most if not all of the preseason as he continues to near full health, expect fourth-year back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon to run with the first-team offense during the preseason. There’s also a chance that undrafted rookie Deneric Prince, who has impressed thus far during training camp, could also be sprinkled in with the starting offense during the preseason.

Twitter Reacts to Isiah Pacheco Injury Update

Twitter users reacted to James Palmer’s update on Isiah Pacheco.

“Be prepared for preseason games to be Clyde with the 1s (look how good he looks, you should trade for him), then Deneric with the 2s, then a whole lot of [La’Mical] Perine [and Jerrion] Ealy in the 2nd half,” Lyle Graversen of Arrowhead Addict wrote.

Be prepared for preseason games to be Clyde with the 1s (look how good he looks, you should trade for him), then Deneric with the 2s, then a whole lot of Perine ans Ealy in the 2nd half. https://t.co/PKqPa8CEKw — Lyle Graversen (@LyleGraversen) August 2, 2023

“A week and a half before week 1 he’ll be cleared? Clyde Edwards-Helaire time likely for the Lions game,” another user wrote.

A week and a half before week 1 he’ll be cleared? Clyde Edwards-Helaire time likely for the Lions game. — ♠️ (@iamantearo) August 2, 2023

“We won’t see the full Pacheco in camp, but plenty of reps for the guys that will spell him in 2023,” Ryan Tracy of Locked On Chiefs wrote.

We won't see the full Pacheco in camp, but plenty of reps for the guys that will spell him in 2023#ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/InlO4SlQDP — Ryan – RogueAPC.com Performance Consulting (@RyanTracyNFL) August 2, 2023

“My only slight concern here is if CEH does enough in this time to create the thought of more shared touches. Counterpoint: He is CEH,” another user wrote.