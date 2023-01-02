Insider Reveals Surprise Injury for Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed

Despite it not being reported during the game or by Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during his postgame injury update, cornerback L’Jarius Sneed suffered an injury in Week 17, albeit a “minor” one, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapport.

According to Rapoport, Sneed suffered a hip pointer during the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium and is considered “day-to-day.”

#Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed, who left Sunday's game because of a hip injury, suffered a hip pointer that is considered minor, source said. He's day-to-day. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2023

The injury to Sneed, 25, likely occurred early in the fourth quarter when he intercepted Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. Sneed returned the football deep into Denver’s territory and was slow to get up after landing awkwardly. The training staff even went onto the field to assist Sneed.

The injury did appear to be minor, as Sneed took the field on the next defensive series for Kansas City. However, any injury to a player of Sneed’s caliber is worth mentioning with the postseason right around the corner.

Sneed Displaying Elite Level of Versatility

If you’ve been paying close attention, not being on the Pro Bowl roster this season doesn’t mean L’Jarius Sneed isn’t having one of the most versatile seasons we’ve seen from an NFL defender in decades.

Per ESPN Stats, Sneed is the fifth NFL player since 1999 with at least 100 total tackles, 3 forced fumbles, 3 interceptions, and 3 sacks in a single season. The other players that accomplished that feat in that timeframe were Logan Ryan, Patrick Willis, Thomas Davis, and Keith Mitchell.

Sneed has 104 total tackles with one game to go, which is the tied for second most in franchise history for a single season. The record holder is linebacker Derrick Johnson (109, 2012), who broke his own record from 2011 (104), per StatMuse. Sneed has also passed linebacker Nick Bolton’s 2021 rookie campaign total (100).

Tackles are a nebulous statistic but one thing is clear — Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed is having a special season. His 102 combined tackles with two games to play are the most by a Chiefs cornerback since 1994. Logan Ryan (113 in 2019) has most by an NFL CB since 1994. (per @pfref ) pic.twitter.com/Wx2SBI2QGX — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) January 1, 2023

His versatility as a coverage corner, pass rusher, and run defender makes him one of the NFL’s most valuable defensive backs, which comes just in time for a potential contract negotiation with the Chiefs next offseason. 2024 marks the end of Sneed’s rookie deal with Kansas City, which could have him in line for an extension in 2023.

Twitter Reacts to Sneed’s Injury Update

Twitter users reacted to the injury update on Sneed.

“We need Sneed!!! I hope he’s okay for the playoffs. That [hit] he took was so awkward,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I have had one of those. They hurt like to breathe to walk..to do anything..Sneed rest well brother.. I feel for you!” another user wrote.

“Bro is one of the best corners in the game. Hope he’s healthy soon,” another user wrote.

“That hit was kind of nasty at the end of his INT,” another user wrote. “Hopefully he heals up quick. If the Chiefs get that first round bye, Sneed could rest for basically 3 weeks before the divisional round of the playoffs if needed.”

“#Chiefs could be with nothing but rookies at corner on a short week,” PJ Green of Fox 4 in Kansas City wrote. “The team doesn’t consider them rookies anymore since they’ve been playing all season.”

“I was screaming at him to go down!!! Why can’t he hear me through the TV?!” another user wrote.

“Chiefs have the best injury luck of any contending team,” another user wrote.