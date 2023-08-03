Insider: Chiefs’ Ascending Talent ‘a Completely Different Player’ This Year

We already knew that Kansas City Chiefs second-year wide receiver Skyy Moore was primed for a bigger role this season now that JuJu Smith-Schuster is no longer in town. But what NFL Media’s James Palmer is hearing about Moore as he enters his sophomore campaign will have Chiefs Kingdom very excited for what’s to come.

“Skyy Moore has come into camp ‘a completely different player’ I’m told. There is a lot of optimism now with him,” Palmer wrote on Twitter, which was recently rebranded to “X”, on August 3.

A few notes from #chiefs camp yesterday:

– The secondary, which had several rookies playing last year, is much more comfortable and the communication has improved greatly. It was a struggle last year that wasn't really talked about.

– The hype on undrafted rookie RB Deneric… — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 3, 2023

Palmer’s report on Moore falls in line with the sentiment of Chiefs safety Justin Reid, who told NFL Network on August 2 that Moore “looks like an entirely new player” and also said, “I expect a lot from him this year.”

Skyy Moore a Top Breakout Candidate for Chiefs

Skyy Moore, 22, was a second-round draft pick of the Chiefs in 2022. He had a very quiet rookie season, as he registered just 22 receptions on 33 targets for 250 yards in 16 regular season games. In three postseason games, he recorded 5 catches on 9 targets for 17 yards and scored his first career touchdown during the Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

🛑 Stop sleeping on Skyy Moore. He led all rookie WRs in Touchdown Receptions in the Super Bowl. The most important stat in the most important game of the year. Skyy Moore is the most important.

pic.twitter.com/0PFUt6WhPR — Alfredo Brown (@ThePretendGM) July 23, 2023

Entering year two, Moore is in a Chiefs receiver room that includes Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Rashee Rice, Richie James, Justin Watson, Justyn Ross, Nikko Remigio, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Ty Fryfogle, Ty Scott, and Jerrion Ealy.

All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, though he is 34 years old, has not shown any signs of slowing down yet, which means he’s still the de facto No. 1 option in the passing game for Kansas City. But his time in the NFL is coming to a close within the next 2-3 years, which means superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes will soon be looking for his next go-to weapon.

If Moore can continue to improve and show he can be a versatile and reliable threat on the football field, then he may leapfrog players like Toney — who was projected to be the Chiefs’ top receiver in 2023 but has serious durability issues — and become the No. 1 receiver for the defending Super Bowl champions.

Skyy Moore Feels ’30 Times More Comfortable’ In Offense

Speaking to the media on July 24, Skyy Moore was asked how much more comfortable he feels within Kansas City’s system compared to his rookie season.