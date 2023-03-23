Insider Says Chiefs Should Sign QB With 65 Career Starts: ‘Best Backup Option’

With Chad Henne retiring immediately after the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs have made it known they have an interest in signing another veteran backup quarterback to challenge Patrick Mahomes intellectually.

Nate Taylor of The Athletic further confirmed that notion in his March 21 article in which he named some of the best remaining free agents fits for the Chiefs.

“According to multiple league sources, the Chiefs are interested in adding a veteran quarterback, someone who will compete with Shane Buechele and Chris Oladokun for the backup role during training camp and the preseason,” Taylor wrote.

Taylor went on to suggest the best option available for Kansas City on the free agent market to fill its QB2 role: Teddy Bridgewater.

“The best backup option left in free agency appears to be Bridgewater, who has posted a 90.5 passer rating in his eight-year career,” Taylor continued.

“He also offers more mobility than Chad Henne, the 15-year veteran who, at age 37, announced his retirement just hours after the Chiefs’ victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.”

Teddy Bridgewater an Accomplished NFL Veteran

Teddy Bridgewater, 30, entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2014. During the summer of his third season in the NFL, Bridgewater suffered a dislocated knee cap and torn ACL during practice in August 2016, which put into question his NFL future.

After returning in a backup role late during the 2017 season, Minnesota signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to a three-year, $84 million deal with the Vikings during the 2018 offseason. That put to rest any hope of a full comeback for Bridgewater in Minnesota. Yet, that turn of events didn’t stop Bridgewater from having an admirable NFL career.

After backing up Drew Brees as a member of the New Orleans Saints from 2019-2019, Bridgewater played for three different teams over the last three seasons: the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, and Miami Dolphins respectively.

During his eight-year NFL career, Bridgewater has completed 66,4% of his passes for 15,120 passing yards and has a 75-47 touchdown-to-interception ratio in 78 games played, 65 of which Bridgewater was the starting QB, according to Pro Football Reference.

Brett Veach Named One Key Trait for Chiefs’ QB2

Speaking to the media at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach spoke about the backup quarterback role in Kansas City and revealed one trait he’s looking for in whoever fills that role.

“It’s a tricky room (the quarterback room) because Pat is so smart that you can’t [just] throw anybody in there,” Veach told reporters on February 28. “It was really cool to have Chad here because he was experienced and he could teach Pat a lot.

“But Pat is at that stage now where he’s kind of seen everything,” Veach continued. “To find someone that could mentally challenge Pat in the room along with the offensive coordinator and head coach is challenging.”

Twitter users have been discussing the different QB2 options for the defending Super Bowl champions.

“If Cam Newton is willing to be humble enough, I think he’d be valuable in as a backup in Kansas City,” one Twitter user wrote. “One area the Chiefs struggled in was short yardage situations. Perhaps Veach should look at Cam and consider him as an option for potential QB sneaks with their O-line.”

If Cam Newton is willing to be humble enough, I think he'd be valuable in as a backup in Kansas City. One area the Chiefs struggled in was short yardage situations. Perhaps Veach should look at Cam and consider him as an option for potential QB sneaks with their O-line. — Richard Staple, BSN, RN🇯🇲 (@RichStapless) March 21, 2023

“Patiently waiting for Drew Lock to sign a backup QB deal with the #Chiefs,” another user wrote. “It makes too much sense to not happen. Reid can help him fulfill his potential, while providing a legitimate backup option with potential to trade away in a few years.”