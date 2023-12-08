Chiefs News: Andy Reid Reveals ‘No. 1’ RB With Isiah Pacheco Out

The Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) received a huge blow on offense ahead of their showdown against the Buffalo Bills (6-6) in Week 14.

While Kansas City’s lead running back, Isiah Pacheco, missed practice all week with a mysterious shoulder injury, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid officially ruled him out on Friday, December 8.

Reid revealed Pacheco suffered a shoulder bruise during Kansas City’s 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers last week, as reported by Chiefs Digest. The injury is on the same shoulder the 24-year-old had surgery on this offseason.

With Pacheco out, the Chiefs’ Jerick McKinnon, who hasn’t played since Week 11, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire are on deck. While McKinnon (groin) will be ready to go, Reid is looking toward Edwards-Helaire to step up against Buffalo.

“We’ve got different personnel groups, but yeah, he’s the number one guy, yes,” Reid said of Edwards-Helaire. “He’s done a great job with all that. He’s a good kid, Clyde’s a good kid. And the chances he’s had to play, he’s done very well.”

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been playing better the past couple of games. In 2020 he ran for 161 yards against the Bills. We need this version of him on Sunday! Time to rally around him! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/inIfQMuqAE — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) December 8, 2023

In 11 game appearances, Edwards-Helaire has tallied 40 rushes for 140 yards and one touchdown. As the Chiefs former first-round pick of the 2020 NFL draft, those numbers are rough. A far cry from the 181 rushes for 803 yards and five total touchdowns he recorded during his rookie season.

Between his continuous decline over the years, and the Chiefs not picking up his fifth-year option, this seems to be his last season in Kansas City. Getting the start against the Bills gives Edwards-Helaire, 24, an opportunity to showcase his talent before entering free agency this offseason.

Mckinnon will also be in the mix. While he recorded just 13 carries for 30 yards before getting injured, he also tallied 19 catches for 155 yards and three touchdowns.

Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Matt Nagy Hinted Clyde Edwards-Helaire Would Start

Speaking to reporters on December 7, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy strongly suggested Pacheco wouldn’t be able to play. “I think that it’s one of those mentalities that we always say it’s a cliche that, you know, next man up if it goes that direction, and I think that that room has done a good job,” Nagy said.

“Pop’s (Pacheco) has been phenomenal for us all year. You can see, you know, brings that energy, that physicality, really starting to become that leader as well. So, you know, the other guys in that room have done a really good job all year long of just really starting to complete that room by joining him and doing all the stuff we asked him. It’s got to be the next-man-up mentality.”

Previewing Reid’s statement, “When you get on the field when given opportunities, he’s trying to make the most of it,” Nagy said of Edwards-Helaire. “And that’s what I respect the most about him. And you know, in these situations, the running back position gets hit quite a bit. So if you have an injury or somebody next man up, you want to have a guy like Clyde, that’s ready.”

While there’s concern over whether the fourth-year veteran can step up against Buffalo, Nagy exuded confidence.

“I think his speed looks good. As far as his running between the tackles, he’s been good,” Nagy noted. “Even mentally, when you go through a transition, or you go through what he’s been through the last couple of years. I think for him, he’s been a really good mentor and leader in the room; it starts there.”

Chiefs RB Isaiah Pacheco Showed No Signs of Injury Against the Packers

Isiah Pacheco just got ejected for this left hook pic.twitter.com/tb3Syou90N — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 4, 2023



Pacheco popping up on the injury came as a surprise since he appeared in great health against the Packers. Before his ejection, Pacheco rushed 18 times for 110 yards and a touchdown, along with 3 receptions for 13 yards. Thus far this season, he’s tallied 176 rushes for 779 yards and six touchdowns.

With Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his receiving corps struggling, Pacheco has been a bright light in the team’s offense. Even after getting tossed for punching Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon, Mahomes only had positive things to say about Pacheco.

“I love the fire from Pop (Pacheco), man, that gets us going as an offense,” Mahomes told reporters after the game.

“Obviously, (he) got a flag in this situation. But I mean, we were already in a bad situation. So I never want to take the passion away from the guy. He’ll learn from it. I’m sure he won’t make that mistake again. But that’s the stuff that we need on this team in order to have the success that we want to have.”