Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Blasted by Small Business on TikTok

Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson, is taking heat from another small business, this time he was also put on blast on TikTok for it.

Jackson had contacted a company called Rare Munchiez to tell them he loved their snack products and would like a care package, according to TMZ. Sam Farha — the owner of Rare Munchiez — told TMZ that the company and Jackson had agreed to send him a care package as long as he posted Rare Munchiez on his Instagram page.

However, Jackson allegedly got the care package, and then not only didn’t post about Rare Munchiez but also ignored multiple messages from Farha about the situation, according to TMZ.

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

“It’s not like he wasn’t seeing our messages,” Farha said on February 26. “He was opening them every time I sent a message. He looked at all my DMs for 2 weeks straight.”

Farha did eventually get a response from Jackson. But it only came after Farha took to TikTok to put Jackson on blast, per TMZ. Farha posted a TikTok video on the Rare Munchiez account explaining what the agreement was between the business and Jackson while showing screenshots of their direct messages to each other as well.

The Rare Munchiez TikTok account has over 500,000 followers and the post about Jackson had over 140,000 views.

According to TMZ, Jackson told Farha after the video was posted that he never received the care package. But Farha disagrees and showed his evidence — a screenshot of the tracking on the package that showed it had been delivered to Jackson, which was obtained by TMZ.

Jackson Mahomes Bashed by Kansas City Bar

This isn’t the first time Jackson has been bashed by a small business.

Jackson, in now-deleted social media posts, said back in December he had a terrible experience at a downtown Kansas City business called SoT — a cocktail bar on Grand Boulevard.

After sharing his alleged poor experience at SoT with his social media following — which is over 260,000 on his Instagram account — the Kansas City bar began receiving a lot of feedback on social media regarding the incident with Jackson.

So, SoT decided to clap back at the star quarterback’s brother for his, as they put it, “sense of entitlement” in a since-deleted statement.

“We are sorry that we set boundaries that you tried to ignore. Often times people with un-earned status and a sense of entitlement think they are above the rules and will lash out at the employee enforcing them,” part of SoT’s Facebook and Instagram post to Mahomes says.

“We are sorry we could not seat your very large group. As you probably saw, our bar is very small. We are sorry that you have the reach that you do, or at least that you think you do and that instead of using it for something positive you decided to use it to try and crush a small business. We survived a global pandemic, we’ll survive your ego.”

Jackson Mahomes tried to use his clout to cancel a bar here in KC. This was their response 💀 pic.twitter.com/vW4SATQLHk — Ginger Jack (@49ersBBQLover) December 16, 2021

Bar Apologizes for Handling Situation ‘The Wrong Way’

SoT released another, more heartfelt apology on its Instagram page in regards to Jackson on Thursday, December 16.

The bar said, in part, “Out of all the ways this situation could have been handled, we did it the wrong way. We want everyone to know that we acknowledge our shortcomings in this situation.”