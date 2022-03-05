Jackson Mahomes Says He’s Leaving KC, Names Where He’s Moving

Jackson Mahomes, brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, made a big announcement regarding a change of scenery for the polarizing social media influencer.

Jackson took to Twitter to announce that he will no longer be living in Kansas City and shared where he will be moving to this summer.

“im moving to LA in July,” Jackson wrote on March 1.

Jackson’s decision to leave the town his brother plays football in might have to do with the media’s coverage of him. In screenshots captured by Awesomo from Jackson’s Instagram story, Jackson had two posts, one of which had the caption “I hate media/news it’s destroying my life…” and the other saying “broken/sad/disrespected”.

The posts on Jackson’s story appeared later on the same day he announced he was moving to Los Angeles. However, some Twitter users believe Jackson’s posts have had to do with him potentially not being invited to his brother’s bachelor party, which took place during the last weekend in February. Of the pictures that were taken of Patrick’s bachelor weekend in Las Vegas — which were obtained by the New York Post — Jackson was not pictured in any of them.

Jackson Blasted by Small Business on TikTok

Some of Jackson’s latest antics caused him to be blasted by a small business on TikTok.

Jackson had contacted a company called Rare Munchiez to tell them he loved their snack products and would like a care package, according to TMZ. Sam Farha — the owner of Rare Munchiez — told TMZ that the company and Jackson had agreed to send him a care package as long as he posted Rare Munchiez on his Instagram page.

However, Jackson allegedly got the care package, and then not only didn’t post about Rare Munchiez but also ignored multiple messages from Farha about the situation, according to TMZ.

“It’s not like he wasn’t seeing our messages,” Farha said on February 26. “He was opening them every time I sent a message. He looked at all my DMs for 2 weeks straight.”

Farha did eventually get a response from Jackson. But it only came after Farha took to TikTok to put Jackson on blast, per TMZ. Farha posted a TikTok video on the Rare Munchiez account explaining what the agreement was between the business and Jackson while showing screenshots of their direct messages to each other as well.

The Rare Munchiez TikTok account has over 500,000 followers and the post about Jackson had over 140,000 views.

According to TMZ, Jackson told Farha after the video was posted that he never received the care package. But Farha disagrees and showed his evidence — a screenshot of the tracking on the package that showed it had been delivered to Jackson, which was obtained by TMZ.

Twitter Reacts to Jackson Leaving KC

Twitter users reacted to the news of Jackson moving from Kansas City to Los Angeles in July, along with the posts on his Instagram story.

“Are you a celebrity? I’ve heard your name before? Why do I care you are moving to LA?” one Twitter user wrote.

“My best advice for Jackson Mahomes is something all are parents said to us … get a job and don’t do stupid shit unless you are willing to pay the consequences! Check and Check,” another user wrote.

“Im sure the people where you currently live are very happy about that. LA? Not so much,” another user wrote.

