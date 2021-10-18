Patrick Mahomes’ Brother in Hot Water for TikTok Video at FedExField

While quarterback Patrick Mahomes left FedEx Field with a win over the Washington Football Team in Week 6, his brother was in hot water following a TikTok video he made at the stadium.

Jackson Mahomes made a video of him dancing on the sideline at FedExField, which happened to be right on top of a newly-added memorial logo for the late Sean Taylor, a former safety for Washington that was killed in 2007 during an attempted burglary of his home.

Jackson Mahomes doing a TikTok dance on Sean Taylor’s memorial logo pic.twitter.com/PI5pzwS8c8 — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) October 17, 2021

ALL the latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Mahomes Apologizes for ‘Accidental’ Behavior

Mahomes took to Twitter on the evening of Sunday, October 17 to apologize for doing a video on Taylor’s memorial logo, which he claimed was accidental.

“I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field,” he wrote. “We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family.”

I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family. — Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes) October 18, 2021

Jackson, who has nearly one million followers on TikTok, has since deleted the clip from his account, per Yahoo. But that didn’t stop Mahomes from drawing criticism from those who saw what he did on Twitter.

“I missed this from yesterday. One of the most disrespectful things I’ve seen in a long time,” wrote Dov Kleiman.

I missed this from yesterday. One of the most disrespectful things I've seen in a long time. https://t.co/KEVfSt6vNE — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 18, 2021

“For me to even acknowledge Jackson Mahomes he must’ve done something irredeemably stupid like dancing on the memorial of a beloved player who died prematurely while his family was in attendance on the day they retired his number,” wrote Reese Waters. “I need apologies stat & not just from him.”

For me to even acknowledge Jackson Mahomes he must've done something irredeemably stupid like dancing on the memorial of a beloved player who died prematurely while his family was in attendance on the day they retired his number. I need apologies stat & not just from him. pic.twitter.com/Hw8b2RBVWX — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) October 18, 2021

However, there are others that pointed the blame at Washington for designating standing areas on the sideline during pregame on top of the memorial logos.

“I was there. All Jackson Mahomes did was stand in the area that was roped off for him to stand,” @HIM_88 wrote. “There’s an equivalent area on the other side of the field as you can see in the picture. Blame the Washington Football organization. They disrespected 21 today. Leave the kid alone.”

I was there. All Jackson Mahomes did was stand in the area that was roped off for him to stand. There’s an equivalent area on the other side of the field as you can see in the picture. Blame the #WashingtonFootball organization. They disrespected 21 today. Leave the kid alone pic.twitter.com/3VCsWmy5nF — MH (@HIM_88) October 18, 2021

“The chained areas were for people who had pre-game field access,” @LeighGG wrote. “They had the same roped off area on the opposite side as well. This looks like an oversight of Washington, not the people told to stand in those areas.”

The chained areas were for people who had pre-game field access. They had the same roped off area on the opposite side as well. This looks like an oversight of Washington, not the people told to stand in those areas. pic.twitter.com/GzaTK9HQqY — Leigh (@LeighGG) October 18, 2021

Mahomes Engages With Taunting Ravens Fan

Sunday’s antics weren’t the first time Jackson has caught the attention of Chiefs Kingdom this season. On September 19 when the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Baltimore Ravens, Jackson was part of a viral video in which he dumped water on a taunting Ravens fan.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously it’s something that we don’t want to necessarily do,” Patrick Mahomes said of his brother’s reaction to the heckler, via the Kansas City Star. “There was things said to him, and Brittany, that you don’t see kind of on the clip.”

But Patrick said his brother will learn from the experience and move on.

“I mean, he’s been good at it, at not trying to respond to that stuff,” Mahomes said. “He takes a lot and he’s usually pretty good at it, and he’ll learn from it and just try to stay away from those people as best he can.”