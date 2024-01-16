Chiefs TE Travis Kelce’s Brother Makes Massive Decision About NFL Future: Report

Following the 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wild-Card Weekend, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, brother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, told his teammates in the locker room that he is retiring, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on January 16.

Kelce finishes his career having played 12 seasons in the NFL and was a seven-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro.

Will Travis Kelce Follow Suit?

Jason Kelce retiring will make some folks wonder whether Travis Kelce will follow suit and also retire from the NFL after the 2023 season. But Travis addressed whether or not he wants to retire before Kansas City’s Wild-Card win over the Miami Dolphins.

“I have no reason to stop playing football, man,” Kelce said during his press conference on January 11. “I love it. We still have success. Come in with the right mindset, and I just love the challenge it gives me every single day to try and be at my best. Like I said, I have no desire to stop anytime soon.”

Kelce has been in the NFL for 11 seasons. During his time in the league, he has recorded 907 receptions, 11,328 receiving yards, and 74 touchdowns during the regular season, according to Pro Football Reference. He’s also been named a Pro Bowler in nine straight seasons and is a four-time All-Pro.

The postseason is where Kelce has built his legacy, however. In 19 playoff games, he has registered 140 catches for 1,619 yards and 16 touchdowns. His efforts have helped the Chiefs earn two Super Bowl titles during his NFL career, with the most recent being earned in 2023.

Whenever Kelce does decide to retire, it will be a somber day for Chiefs Kingdom. His personality and impact on and off the field will put him among the ranks as not only one of the greatest Chiefs of all time but one of the best NFL players of all time.

Twitter/X Reacts to Jason Kelce’s Retirement

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Kelce’s retirement from the NFL.

“It’s always a big moment when a legendary player like Jason Kelce announces their retirement,” one user wrote. “He’s had an incredible career as a six-time All-Pro center for the Eagles. I can imagine it must have been an emotional moment for him and his teammates after the game. Retirement is a big decision, and it’s great to see players like Kelce have the opportunity to reflect on their accomplishments and make choices that are best for them.”

“Jason Kelce has had an impressive career, and if he has decided to retire, it marks the end of a remarkable era,” another user wrote. “His contributions to the sport will likely be remembered, and fans will appreciate the legacy he leaves behind.”

“Thank you Jason Kelce. For being a Philadelphia Eagle, for bringing home a Lombardi Trophy I never thought I’d see in my lifetime, and for one of the greatest championship speeches of all time,” another user wrote