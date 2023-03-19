Chiefs’ Division Rival Issues Challenge to KC’s New $80 Million Player

After some turnover along the offensive line for the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor took to Twitter to make a bold proclamation for next season.

“Kolton [Miller] and I will be the best Tackle Duo not only in the AFC West but the NFL this upcoming season. I’ll show y’all consistency,” Eluemunor wrote on March 16.

These comments from Eluemunor came after the Chiefs kicked off Day 1 of the legal tampering period during free agency by agreeing to terms on a four-year, $80 million contract with offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor. Taylor is projected to make the switch from right tackle to left tackle to replace Orlando Brown Jr., who signed a four-year, $64 million with the Cincinnati Bengals on March 15.

Former Chiefs starting right tackle Andrew Wylie also took to free agency and signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Washington Commanders. So, the next man up on the depth chart is Lucas Niang, who was Kansas City’s starting right tackle during the 2021 season before he tore his left patellar tendon in January 2022 and was supplanted by Wylie.

Lucas Niang the Weak Link in Trenches

Though Jermaine Eluemunor’s comments were aimed at not just the defending Super Bowl champions but every offensive tackle duo in the NFL, he might be right when compared to Kansas City’s projected offensive tackle play in 2023.

Jawaan Taylor as a right tackle of the Jacksonville Jaguars gave up just 16 total pressures (11 QB hurries, 5 sacks) in 17 games played during the 2022 regular season according to PFF. In two playoffs game he surrendered 5 total pressures (4 QB hurries, 1 QB hit). Now, Taylor is expected to make the switch to left tackle, where he has only played a total of 18 snaps during his four-year NFL career.

During the 2021 season (his last healthy season), Lucas Niang surrendered 26 total pressures (22 QB hurries, 2 sacks, 2 QB hits) in 11 regular season games played.

As for the Raiders, their offensive tackle play was exceptional during the 2022 regular season. Eluemunor surrendered 26 total pressures (20 QB hurries, 3 sacks, 3 QB hits) in 17 games at right tackle, and Kolton Miller surrendered 33 total pressures (24 QB hurries, 5 QB hits, 4 sacks) in 16 games played at left tackle. Eluemunor did, however, have a total of 11 penalties called on him last season, which was the third-highest amount in the NFL, per the Football Database.

Due to his overall solid play last season, the Raiders re-signed Eluemunor on March 18, according to Eluemunor.

“Signed my contract on my phone sitting at an airport bar with my fiancé drinking a Frozen Margarita #Goals,” he wrote.

Twitter Reacts to Jermaine Eluemunor’s Tweet

