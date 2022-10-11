Chiefs Fans Called Out by Raiders Player for ‘Weak’ Act

The Kansas City Chiefs 30-29 win over the divisional-rival Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5 had plenty of drama.

Whether it was the four-touchdown performances of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, or several penalties being called in favor of the Raiders, Chiefs fans could be heard loud and clear throughout the game, creating an electric atmosphere at Arrowhead Stadium.

However, a select few fans took things too far, according to one Las Vegas player.

“Crazy Game in a Crazy Atmosphere but at the end of the day we’re all human…so for the trash fans shouting out the N word as we ran into the tunnel for halftime does that make you feel good about yourself ?? Seriously that s**t is weak af,” Raiders offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor wrote after the game on Twitter.

Crazy Game in a Crazy Atmosphere but at the end of the day we’re all human…so for the trash fans shouting out the N word as we ran into the tunnel for halftime does that make you feel good about yourself ?? Seriously that shit is weak af — Jermaine Eluemunor (@TheMainShow_) October 11, 2022

The accusation made by Eluemunor was a strong one, but there were witnesses — reliable ones — according to Eluemunor.

“And for any of y’all saying this is a ‘baseless accusation’ there was cop right behind me who confirmed he heard the same thing I did..” he continued.

And for any of y’all saying this is a “baseless accusation” there was cop right behind me who confirmed he heard the same thing I did.. — Jermaine Eluemunor (@TheMainShow_) October 11, 2022

Twitter Reacts to Eluemunor’s Accusation

Twitter users reacted to Eluemunor’s accusation against Chiefs fans.

“As a Chiefs fan and human being, sorry that happened,” one Twitter user wrote. “No room for that in sports or life. End of the day, it’s just a game. Great game from you guys. See you in Vegas.”

As a Chiefs fan and human being, sorry that happened. No room for that in sports or life. End of the day, it’s just a game. Great game from you guys. See you in Vegas. — Derek (@DBABY2100) October 11, 2022

“Absolutely sorry you experienced this. I’m a Chiefs fan through and through and WILL NEVER think this behavior is ok. I want to apologize,” another user wrote.

Absolutely sorry you experienced this. I'm a Chiefs fan through and through and WILL NEVER think this behavior is ok. I want to apologize — Nikki Clark (@LuvOfALibra) October 11, 2022

“Not cool. Sorry that happened,” another user wrote. “I appreciated the tremendous game you all played yesterday. Refs made it about them, but you guys gave KC a good challenge.”

Not cool. Sorry that happened. I appreciated the tremendous game you all played yesterday. Refs made it about them, but you guys gave KC a good challenge. — David Tompkins (@dtompkinsdc) October 11, 2022

“I’m sorry man. Love the boo’s and the hatred within the rivalry but at the end of the day it’s just a game. We don’t condone that,” another user wrote.

I’m sorry man. Love the boo’s and the hatred within the rivalry but at the end of the day it’s just a game. We don’t condone that — Ty (@SkyyHighTy) October 11, 2022

“That is absolutely disgusting and I am sorry that happened.. hopefully this gets looked in to amd those ppl are held accountable for their actions.. there is no reason for any of that to happen!!” another user wrote.

That is absolutely disgusting and I am sorry that happened.. hopefully this gets looked in to amd those ppl are held accountable for their actions.. there is no reason for any of that to happen!! — twyla rutledge (@twyla1025) October 11, 2022

Chiefs Win MNF Thriller vs. Raiders

In a game that was filled with lots of highlight-worthy plays and even more penalties (16, to be exact), the Chiefs beat the Raiders in Week 5 during their first of two matchups during the regular season.

Among the top offensive performers for Kansas City was quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who completed 29-of-43 pass attempts for 292 yards and 4 touchdowns. All of his touchdowns went to tight end Travis Kelce, who set a Monday Night Football record for most touchdown catches in a single game.

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling had his best game since joining the Chiefs this offseason, catching 6 passes on 8 targets for 90 yards against the Raiders. He now has 19 catches on 31 targets for 258 yards in 5 games this season.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes connects with WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 23-yard pickup on 3rd & 8. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/f2XiA6BzBI — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) October 11, 2022