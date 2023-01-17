Ex-Chiefs Draft Pick Arrested on Kidnapping Charges

Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Jerrell Powe was arrested and charged with kidnapping in Mississippi, according to Madison County court records.

Per Ridgeland police chief Brian Myers, Powe, 35, along with accomplice Gavin Bates, 35, were encountered by police at a Chase Bank on Highland County Parkway in Ridgeland, MS, according to NBC affiliate WLBT-TV.

According to police, the victim was able to contact Ridgeland PD and told officers he was kidnapped “against his will” and was “forced to withdraw money” from the bank, per WLBT-TV.

Both Powe and Bates are being at the Madison County Detention Center without bond and are pending a hearing on Tuesday, January 17, according to WLBT-TV.

Powe was a sixth-round draft pick of the Chiefs in 2011. He remained in Kansas City for three seasons but struggled to find the field on game day. He was only active for 12 games during that time span.

In 2014, Powe joined the Texans and was active for all 16 regular season games.

Chiefs to Face Jaguars in Divisional Round

The Jacksonville Jaguars overcame a 27-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Super Wild Card Weekend to advance and face the Chiefs in the Division Round of the AFC Playoffs.

The result of the first outing between the Chiefs and Jaguars this season was a 27-17 victory for the Chiefs on November 13. In that game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 26-of-35 pass attempts for 331 yards, 4 touchdowns, and also had 1 interception. Kansas City’s rushing attack averaged 5.7 yards per attempt in that game and had a total of 155 rushing yards.

Overall, the AFC West champions had a lot of success on offense against Jacksonville in that game.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was overall efficient in the passing game as well, completing 29-of-40 passes for 259 yards and 2 touchdowns versus Kansas City. Yet, Lawrence struggled to find explosive plays (averaged 6.5 yards per attempt) and was consistently pressured inside the pocket (pressured 13 total times, sacked 5 times per PFF), which led to the Jaguars’ third-lowest point total of the season in Week 10.

Jaguars on Hot Streak Since Losing to Chiefs

The loss to Kansas City sparked a hot streak for Jacksonville following their Week 11 bye.

The Jaguars went 6-1 to close out the regular season after starting the season 3-7. During the last 7 games of the regular season, Lawrence had 14 total touchdowns (12 passing, 2 rushing), and turned the ball over just 3 times.

Jacksonville continued its hot streak into the postseason but didn’t do so without some drama.

After digging themselves into a 27-0 deficit in the first half of their Wild Card matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Jaguars rallied and won the game 31-30. Lawrence started the game with 4 interceptions but made up for them with 4 touchdown passes.

Jaguars kicker Riley Patterson made a 36-yard field goal as time expired to win the game for Jacksonville.

So, although the Chiefs already beat the Jaguars handily once this season, Kansas City will be facing a different Jacksonville squad the second time around.

The Chiefs-Jaguars game will take place on Saturday, January 21 at 3 p.m. Central Time at Arrowhead Stadium. The game will be available to watch on NBC.