Chiefs TE Jody Fortson’s Season Abruptly Put to an End

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson’s 2023 season has likely come to an end just after it started.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced on August 15 that Fortson, who suffered a shoulder injury during training camp practice on July 28, needs to undergo a shoulder procedure and will be placed on injured reserve.

Placing Fortson on IR also cleared enough space on the roster for Kansas City’s two reported signings on the morning of August 15.

Fortson, 27, entered the NFL undrafted out of Valdosta State in 2019. After starting his career with the Chiefs as a wide receiver, it was recommended by Kansas City’s coaching staff that he switch to tight end in 2021, which he did. That resulted in him making the Chiefs’ active roster for the first time in 2021.

Unfortunately, injuries have limited his production on the field over the last two seasons. In 19 regular season games played over that timeframe, Fortson has registered 14 receptions on 19 targets for 155 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Prior to landing on injured reserve on December 23, Fortson played in 13 games during the 2022 regular season and registered a total of 184 offensive snaps and 181 special teams snaps according to Pro Football Reference. With those offensive snaps, Fortson caught 9 passes on 13 targets for 108 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns.

Chiefs Lose to Saints in Week 1 of Preseason

The Chiefs opened their preseason with a 26-24 loss to the Saints via a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Among the offensive standouts for the Chiefs were backup quarterback Shane Buechele (11-15, 155 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception) and rookie receiver Nikko Remigio (4 receptions, 71 yards). Defensive standouts for Kansas City were linebacker Drue Tranquill (5 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss) rookie cornerback Kahlef Hailassie (4 tackles, 1 interception), and defensive back Chamarri Conner (2 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass defended).

Second-year wide receiver Justyn Ross suited up for his first football game in 21 months and performed well. He caught 2-of-5 targets for 29 yards and caught a 15-yard touchdown in the fourth quarterback.

#Chiefs QB Shane Buechele finds WR Justyn Ross for Ross' first career preseason TD!

The Chiefs next preseason game is an away game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, August 19. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Central time. Kansas City rounds out its preseason with a home game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, August 26. Kickoff for that game is at 12 p.m. Central time.

Twitter Reacts to Jody Fortson News

Users on Twitter — which was recently rebranded to “X” — reacted to the injury update on Jody Fortson.

“Dang…great talent just can’t stay healthy. Prayers for that young man,” one user wrote.

“I already said Jody Fortson’s job wasn’t safe to begin with. You just didn’t want to see him get hurt again so he can have a chance prove his worth,” another user wrote.

“Super unfortunate break for a pretty talented player, but availability was always the issue,” another user wrote.

“I feel so bad for Jody man.. insane potential just keeps gettin bit by the injury bug,” another user wrote. “We’ll be behind you the whole way!!”

“Such as sad day. Since the moment this man made this team I’ve been pulling for him to become one of the best TE in the NFL, so unfortunate he can’t catch a break with his body staying healthy,” another user wrote. “Hope you have a good recovery and come back stronger than ever.”