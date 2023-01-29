Bengals QB Joe Burrow Trolls Chiefs With Pregame Outfit [LOOK]

When Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow arrived in Kansas City for the AFC Championship rematch against the Chiefs, he did so while subtly throwing a shot at the Chiefs.

Burrow was wearing a white t-shirt that had a bear on it holding a tag that reads “Sorry in Advance” when the Bengals arrived in Kansas City on Saturday, January 28. Burrow wore the same shirt again when he traveled to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

There’s no telling if Burrow was intentionally wearing that t-shirt to take a shot at the Chiefs, who he is 3-0 against over their last three matchups. But the decision to wear that shirt seems awfully calculated given the circumstances.

Twitter Reacts to Burrow’s Pregame Outfit

Regardless of the intention, Chiefs Kingdom took Burrow’s pregame outfit as if it were a shot at the defending AFC West champions.

“If I were a Bengals fan I would be TERRIFIED of them losing this game,” one Twitter user wrote. “This is all time cringe if it doesn’t end well for them. As a Chiefs fan I’m proud my team aren’t a bunch of fake swagger bros.

“I’m not expert, but that does not seem like a relaxed walk. If the Bengals play as tight as this man is walking, whew doggie….” another user wrote.

“The problem with thinking that you can’t lose, and building an image around that, is that at some point you will lose & then you need to find a new reason to feel confident,” another user wrote. “When the Chiefs win that house of cards is going to come crashing down. I can’t wait.”

“He wore the same thing yesterday, hope he at least brought some clean drawers for after the game,” another user wrote.

Travis Kelce (Back) Set to Play vs. Bengals

One of the unexpected concerns leading up to the AFC Championship Game was Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s availability for the rematch against the Bengals. Kelce (back) popped up on the injury report on Friday and was listed as questionable for the outing.

However, CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson reported pregame that Kelce told her he was playing.

“[Travis] Kelce just told me no way he wouldn’t play in this one [the AFC Championship]!” Wolfson wrote. “[Head coach Andy]Reid just wanted to make sure Kelce did some running before making a decision. He did and looked good.”

When the Chiefs rolled out their inactive list pregame, Kelce was not on the list. However, the notable players that are inactive for the AFC Championship are tight end Blake Bell and receiver Justin Watson.

Bell was not listed on the injury report leading up to the Chiefs-Bengals rematch, which makes him a surprise inactive. Watson (illness) was added to the injury report on Friday and was listed as questionable for the game.

Receiver Mecole Hardman, who was activated from injured reserve (IR) on January 4, is active for the AFC Championship, which marks the first game he will play in since returning from IR.

Twitter users also reacted to the news of Kelce being available to play against Cincinnati.

“This could also very well be Andy [Reid] trying to play games with everyone and keep the Bengals on their toes,” another Twitter user wrote.

“Y’all really thought he was going to a miss a game where he gets a chance to possibly play against his brother in the Super Bowl?? Yeah no shot he was missing this game, even if he only had one leg,” another user wrote.

