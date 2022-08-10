Chiefs Coach Calls Out Veteran Player: ‘He Has to Have a Career Year’

With so many new faces on the offensive side of the football for the Kansas City Chiefs, the team’s defense will be relied upon early on in the regular season to hoist the team to victory. That means some of the team’s tenured veteran defenders will have to step up and play better than they did in 2021. This includes defensive tackle, Chris Jones.

Even though Jones earned his third-straight Pro Bowl nod last season, no one that watched his season-long performance closely believed Jones displayed the best version of himself. That’s why his position coach, Joe Cullen, is putting pressure on Jones to have a career year in 2022.

“Our first goal always here, is to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, win the Lombardi Trophy,” Cullen said on Aug. 9. “And for us to get there and have the opportunity to do that, [Chris Jones] has to have a career year, and that means not only in the stats of sacking the quarterback, but knocking the run out.

“That’s something that we’ve stressed with him. Him having his best year, and not only him, all of us in the room and myself as a coach and us as coaches, and that’s what we’re trying to get with Chris and he’s really working towards that.”

With a very young secondary in place paired with a young linebacking corps, Jones along with the rest of the Chiefs’ defensive line will be relied upon to get into the backfield quickly this season to help out the defensive secondary. That, in turn, will take pressure off of Kansas City’s young defenders and will also provide more opportunities for the offense.

Kansas City’s first preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 9 against the Chicago Bears will be our first chance to see if the Chiefs’ defensive line can live up to the challenge bestowed upon them in 2022.

Jones Wants KC’s D-Line to be ‘Gritty’

Speaking to the media on Aug. 8, Jones shared his thoughts on Kansas City’s defensive line, and how he still has a sour taste in his mouth from the AFC Championship loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I think we left a lot of opportunities [out there] last year — our last game of the season on the field,” said Jones. “We were able to make a few changes on the defensive line room, bring my brother back and a lot of familiar faces back. I think this year, it’s about being gritty — stopping the run, stopping the pass, and doing whatever we can to help this defense out.”

Jones also explained the consistency the unit has to have this summer so they can succeed some September.

“As a d-line, more so, it’s about being consistent day-in and day-out,” Jones explained. “Especially playing against our offense, like we have, it’s hard to stay at a high level consistently because they throw so many things at you. So for me, more so, it’s about being consistent in the front four: making sure that we’re taking no days off.”

Andy Reid on Jones: ‘It’s All Business’

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke highly of Jones when asked about him during Reid’s press conference on Aug. 8.

“Chris has grown up right before us,” said Reid. “I think we’ve seen that. He’s going wild out here every day. Maximum effort. He’s in great shape.

“Over the last few years here, he’s really dedicated himself to being in tip-top shape and pushing himself. He’s a fun-loving guy, but he’s learned to funnel that into when he’s on the field. It’s all business, and that’s how he’s gone about it.”

