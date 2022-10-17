Former Chiefs Comeback Story Cut by AFC Rival: Report

A former Kansas City Chiefs pass catcher has been cut for potentially the last time in his NFL career.

The Tennessee Titans released wide receiver Josh Gordon from their practice squad, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on October 17.

The #Titans are releasing WR Josh Gordon off their practice squad, source said. He played in two games and did not record any stats. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2022

After being released by the Chiefs during the final roster cutdowns of the preseason, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid didn’t rule out Gordon returning to the team in some fashion. However, Gordon opted to sign with the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad on September 1 instead, as he said he liked their offer better.

However, after playing in a total of 2 games for the Titans this season and recording no catches on 1 target, per Pro Football Reference, Gordon finds himself as a free agent yet again at age 28.

Could Chiefs Spark Reunion With Gordon?

With the release of Gordon brings about one question: Should the Chiefs re-sign him?

Kansas City could offer him a spot on the practice squad, as he’s a veteran familiar with the system that could provide emergency value in the event that the injury bug plagues the receiver room in some way. Plus, the Chiefs appeared to be interested enough in having him back on the team in early September by offering him some kind of contract — likely to rejoin their practice squad.

The defending AFC West champions currently have an overall healthy receiver group on their active roster that consists of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman, Justin Watson, and rookie Skyy Moore. They also have receivers Daurice Fountain, Cornell Powell, and Marcus Kemp on the practice squad.

Because of all the bodies the Chiefs already have at the receiver position, there doesn’t appear to be a spot for Gordon in Kansas City entering Week 7 of the regular season. But never say never.

All I'm saying is that Josh Gordon said back in early September that he wanted to re-sign with the #Chiefs but he like the #Titans offer more. So don't completely rule out him returning to KC. #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/602YRP1Wlq — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) October 17, 2022

Gordon a Low-Profile Comeback Story in KC

After being reinstated to the NFL in September 2021, Gordon signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad on September 27. A week later, Gordon found himself being promoted to the Chiefs’ 53-player roster, but his impact wasn’t significant during his first season in Kansas City.

In 12 regular season games played last season, Gordon, 31, caught five passes on 14 targets for 32 yards and one touchdown.

On January 24, the Chiefs waived Gordon but then re-signed him to a reserve/futures deal in February.

Following the news of his release this summer, Gordon took to Twitter on August 30 to bid farewell to Chiefs Kingdom.

“Appreciate all the @Chiefs kingdom has done for me and my family this past year. Thanks for the opportunity and the many memories.”

Appreciate all the @Chiefs kingdom has done for me and my family this past year. Thanks for the opportunity and the many memories. 🙏🏾 — Flash (@JOSH_GORDONXII) August 30, 2022

Twitter Reacts to Gordon’s Release

Twitter users reacted to the Titans releasing Gordon in Week 7.

“Wanted him to work out in NE so bad. I’m a recovering addict. I relate to Josh keep doing the right things and the right things will happen for you. When you least expect it. A team will come calling just keep workin. If it can happen for me in my life it can for you,” one Twitter user wrote.

wanted him to work out in NE so bad. I’m a recovering addict. I relate to Josh✊🏻 @joshgordo keep doing the right things and the right things will happen for you. When you least expect it. A team will come calling just keep workin. If it can happen for me in my life it can for you — Crazy Frog (@FrogmansWorld) October 17, 2022

“Gordon keeps getting chances because he broke into the league with game changing ability. He has shown flashes since then, but then is suspended. Most teams are willing to give tons of chances to guys who have shown that kind of talent in hopes he can rekindle the magic,” another user wrote.

Gordon keeps getting chances because he broke into the league with game changing ability. He has shown flashes since then, but then is suspended. Most teams are willing to give tons of chances to guys who have shown that kind of talent in hopes he can rekindle the magic — The Candy Corn Of Twit ter (@Brian_Basham) October 17, 2022

“Amazing seeing all these people wanting him signed by their team. His ONE good season was in TWENTY THIRTEEN,” another user wrote.