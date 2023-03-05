Former Chiefs WR Scores Epic Game-Winning TD in XFL [LOOK]

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon has taken his talents over to the newly-revamped XFL, which is three weeks into its inaugural season. And he has shown flashes of his All-Pro talent thus far.

Take for example Gordon’s game-winning touchdown on Saturday, March 4. Gordon, who plays for the Seattle Sea Dragons, caught a 64-yard touchdown from quarterback Ben DiNucci on fourth down with a little under a minute left in the game to defeat the Vegas Vipers. During the play, Gordon Moss’d a defender and made another one miss him before working his way into the endzone.

Josh Gordon had 6 receptions, 118 yards and 2 TDs tonight in a win for the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons. This 65-yard TD on 4th-down to take the lead was awesome.pic.twitter.com/2sADMl4mYl — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 5, 2023

In that game, Gordon had a total of 6 receptions for 118 yards and 2 touchdowns. His first touchdown in that game came on a play in which he caught a pass in the back of the endzone and managed to keep his feet in bounds.

Josh Gordon with his 2nd TD of the season 🔥#SeaDragons pic.twitter.com/CbdeWhb2Ht — XFL Stats (@XFL_Stats) March 5, 2023

Heading into Sunday’s slate of games, Gordon leads the league in receiving yards (225) and receiving touchdowns (3), per the XFL website. His Week 3 outing marked the first game this season that a player has recorded over 100 receiving yards in a single game.

Josh Gordon’s Time With Chiefs Lasted 1 Full Season

After being reinstated to the NFL in September of 2021, the Chiefs signed Josh Gordon to the team’s practice squad on September 27. A week later, Gordon was promoted to the Chiefs’ 53-player roster. Yet, his impact on Kansas City’s offense wasn’t significant during the 2021 season.

In 12 regular season games played during the 2021 season, Gordon caught 5 passes on 14 targets for 32 yards and 1 touchdown, per Pro Football Reference.

On January 24, the Chiefs waived Gordon but then re-signed him to a reserve/futures deal in February.

Entering the 2022 season, Gordon had to compete with the likes of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, Skyy Moore, and Justin Watson for a spot on the active roster. Unfortunately for Gordon, he was the odd man out and was released toward the end of the preseason.

Twitter Reacts to Josh Gordon’s Game-Winning TD

Twitter users reacted to Josh Gordon’s game-winning touchdown in Week 3 of the XFL’s inaugural season.

“This is great to see! Josh Gordon always had so much talent, happy to see him still playing football,” one Twitter user wrote.

This is great to see! Josh Gordon always had so much talent, happy to see him still playing football. https://t.co/FL8wS4HoGR — Taylor Mannix (@taylormannix103) March 5, 2023

“That man has so much potential. Not sure why he couldn’t pan out in the NFL,” another user wrote. “Yes I know about the weed thing but beyond that he seemed to have good wits about him.”

That man has so much potential. Not sure why he couldn't pan out in the NFL. Yes i know about the weed thing but beyond that he seemed to have good wits about him. — Camester Con Doom (@Cillkam1990) March 5, 2023

“In 10 years we’re going to look back on Josh Gordon’s career and how he was kicked out of the NFL just for smoking weed and it being unfathomable,” another user wrote.

In 10 years we're going to look back on Josh Gordon's career and how he was kicked out of the NFL just for smoking weed and it being unfathomable. — ColtsFanNY (@ColtsFanNY) March 5, 2023

“Seeing this makes me feel the same joy I felt last year when I saw Andrew Luck living his best post-NFL career life,” another user wrote.

Seeing this makes me feel the same joy I felt last year when I saw Andrew Luck living his best post-NFL career life. https://t.co/hvnCh6z1pk — Lindsay Bebout (@lindsaybebout) March 5, 2023

“One of the most talented athletes we may have ever seen,” another user wrote. “Always wonder what his career would’ve looked like if the nfl didn’t take it away over smoking weed.”

One of the most talented athletes we may have ever seen. Always wonder what his career would’ve looked like if the nfl didn’t take it away over smoking weed https://t.co/P9QWHu1sqb — Tyler (@ThisKid_Tyler) March 5, 2023

“I love that there are more options outside of the NFL for players,” another user wrote. “Not everybody can play in the league. And that’s ok. Shouldn’t have to stop doing what you love.”