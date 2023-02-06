Raiders Star Throws Shade at Chiefs Ahead of Super Bowl LVII

The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games were an opportunity for some players around the league to publicly give their picks for Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. For Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who has a history of consistently losing to the Chiefs, his pick was an obvious one.
“Yeah, man, I told everybody — they asked me yesterday who I was rooting for (in the Super Bowl) and I’m like, obviously the Eagles,” Jacobs told Heavy Sports’ Austin Boyd while in Las Vegas. “They’ve got some guys that I came into school with that I’ve seen grow and develop, and, man, I hate the Chiefs.”
Between having college teammates on the Eagles’ squad and being a division rival of Kansas City, there was little-to-no chance Jacobs would have picked the Chiefs, even if they weren’t considered underdogs in the Super Bowl.
Twitter Reacts to Jacobs’ Pick for SBLVII
Twitter users reacted to Josh Jacobs’ pick for the Super Bowl.
“That’s an appropriate answer. The NFC does not seem to have the same competitive balance that the AFC appears to have recently,” one Twitter user wrote. “Maybe that is why conference rivals are cheering each other on over there. Shout out Aiyuk for saying the opposite.”
“I love that all the division opponents say how much they hate us and want to beat us. Makes it all that more impressive we swept them in a ‘mini rebuild’ year,” another user wrote. “Even after they spent half a billion trying to close the gap.”
“Good for you Josh..feeling is mutual…was it fun playing flag football today while the @Chiefs are preparing for their 3rd Super Bowl in 5 yrs?”
Eric Bieniemy on Chiefs’ Playbook for SBLVII
With Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffering a high-ankle sprain in the Divisional Round of the playoffs and playing through it in the AFC Championship, there’s no doubt that the superstar QB won’t be 100% healthy for the Super Bowl. That’s why, as Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy explained, the Chiefs’ offensive game plan for the Super Bowl needs to not only protect Mahomes from the Eagles but also from himself, as he isn’t afraid to run on his own even with an injured ankle.
“I think it’s a mix of both. But, we want to make sure that everything we’re putting in, that we can bring it into next week’s game. And so, you guys know Pat (Mahomes). Pat’s not going to shy away from anything,” Bieniemy said during his press conference on February 3 of Kansas City’s offensive game plan for the Super Bowl. “And it’s our job more than anything to protect him from himself. And so, our job is to make sure that we’re putting together the right game plan that’s going to help us to be at our best.
“But on top of that, making sure that we’re looking out for Pat in the meantime. So, we’re not going to change anything. We know that Pat will be at his best when his best is needed. You guys know him, he’s a competitor. He’s not going to shy away from anything.”
Super Bowl LVII will occur on Sunday, February 12 at 5:30 p.m. Central Time. It will be available to watch on Fox.