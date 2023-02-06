Raiders Star Throws Shade at Chiefs Ahead of Super Bowl LVII

The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games were an opportunity for some players around the league to publicly give their picks for Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. For Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who has a history of consistently losing to the Chiefs, his pick was an obvious one.

“Yeah, man, I told everybody — they asked me yesterday who I was rooting for (in the Super Bowl) and I’m like, obviously the Eagles,” Jacobs told Heavy Sports’ Austin Boyd while in Las Vegas. “They’ve got some guys that I came into school with that I’ve seen grow and develop, and, man, I hate the Chiefs.”

Between having college teammates on the Eagles’ squad and being a division rival of Kansas City, there was little-to-no chance Jacobs would have picked the Chiefs, even if they weren’t considered underdogs in the Super Bowl.

Twitter Reacts to Jacobs’ Pick for SBLVII

Twitter users reacted to Josh Jacobs’ pick for the Super Bowl.

“That’s an appropriate answer. The NFC does not seem to have the same competitive balance that the AFC appears to have recently,” one Twitter user wrote. “Maybe that is why conference rivals are cheering each other on over there. Shout out Aiyuk for saying the opposite.”

“I love that all the division opponents say how much they hate us and want to beat us. Makes it all that more impressive we swept them in a ‘mini rebuild’ year,” another user wrote. “Even after they spent half a billion trying to close the gap.”

“Good for you Josh..feeling is mutual…was it fun playing flag football today while the @Chiefs are preparing for their 3rd Super Bowl in 5 yrs?”

