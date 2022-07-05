Chiefs Rookie Shares Secret Intel About When KC Will Play in Germany

The NFL announced earlier this year that the league will hold games in Munich, Germany, with the first game taking place during the 2022 season.

While the Kansas City Chiefs were one of the teams in the running to play in Germany this upcoming season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks were the teams chosen for that game as part of the 2022 international slate of NFL games.

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Despite not being selected for the 2022 game, the Chiefs will still play a game overseas within the “next two or three years,” according to Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said on April 29. But when exactly will the game take place?

Well, one Kansas City rookie might have accidentally shared that info while being interviewed recently.

Williams: Chiefs Will Play in Germany ‘Next Year’

Chiefs rookie fourth-round pick Joshua Williams spoke with NFL fullback Jakob Johnson’s cousin recently and shared that Kansas City will be playing a game in Germany in 2023.

“There will be next year,” Williams said in a Youtube clip that was also shared on Twitter on July 5. “And it’s going to be played in Germany. I’m not sure which city, but I’m excited. I’ve never been to Germany. I have family (who have) and they loved it there. They said it’s beautiful. I’m excited to go there and play a game.”

🇩🇪🏈 Interesting! Kansas City Chiefs 4th round pick, CB Joshua Williams (whose pick was announced at the NFL Draft by Oliver Bierhoff), tells Jakob Johnson's cousin Patrick in this youtube video that the Chiefs will play a NFL regular season game in Germany next year. pic.twitter.com/hgk6PAL4pd — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) July 5, 2022

Twitter users reacted to the news.

“We all knew they were going to be playing in Germany sooner rather than later. I was more surprised they didn’t have a game there in 2022,” Mark Van Sickle of Arrowhead Report wrote.

We all knew they were going to be playing in Germany sooner rather than later. I was more surprised they didn’t have a game there in 2022. #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/kzuFIG0gN4 — Mark the Overseer 👀 (@MarkTheOverseer) July 5, 2022

“Oh really now? Game in Germany NEXT season?” another user wrote.

Oh really now? Game in Germany NEXT season? https://t.co/CNNC0zoSFs — how bout those CHIEFS (@hbtCHIEFS) July 5, 2022

Chiefs Urged to Draft ‘One of Highest-Rated TE Recruits Ever’ in 2023

Tight end Travis Kelce proved in 2021 that he’s still an elite tight end despite being 32 years old. But that doesn’t mean he’ll remain elite for the remainder of his career. That’s why it’s a good idea for Kansas City to have a succession plan for Kelce.

The defending AFC West champions already have young talent on the roster in second-year tight end Noah Gray and Jody Fortson. But if they want more of a surefire option to replace Kelce once he retires, PFF’s Mike Renner has a player in mind that the Chiefs can draft in 2023:

Georgia’s Arik Gilbert.

“Travis Kelce isn’t a spring chicken — he turns 33 this fall, and his cap numbers start escalating rapidly thereafter,” Renner wrote on June 30. “Even if he does have more years in him, getting a talent like Gilbert in the fold to learn from Kelce is a long-term win. Gilbert was the highest-rated TE recruit ever, as he moves just like a wide receiver despite being 250 pounds. He’s had his fair share of off-field issues, though, that included missing all of last season for personal reasons.”

Gilbert was one of the highest-rated tight-end recruits in 2020 when he was at LSU, per PFF. During his freshman year at LSU, he caught 35 passes for 368 yards and 2 touchdowns, per Sports Reference. He transferred to Georgia in 2021, but off-field issues have forced him to be sidelined for the last two seasons. Although he has yet to show his ability on the field in the last two seasons, Gilbert is without a doubt incredibly talented.

Arik Gilbert turned 19 years old today. Consider this a reminder of what he did as an 18-year old against all SEC competition (via @SECFootballVids). pic.twitter.com/2fpU7l4w0P — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) February 22, 2021