Chiefs Veteran Issues Challenge to KC Fans: ‘What Ya’ll Think?’

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence made it clear that he doesn’t think Arrowhead Stadium will be “much louder” in the Divisional Round than TIAA Bank Field was for the Jaguars’ Wild Card win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

As a result, Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill has issued a challenge to Chiefs Kingdom for Saturday’s Divisional Round matchup.

“We need to break this 142.2 decibels record this year.. what y’all think?” Thornhill wrote on Twitter on January 19.

The Chiefs already hold the Guinness World Record for the “loudest crowd roar” which is 142.2 decibels and was set back on September 29, 2014, when Kansas City beat the New England Patriots 41-14. So, Chiefs Kingdom would be breaking their own record on Saturday if they did surpass 142.2 decibels.

Chiefs Have Weather Advantage Over Jaguars

The current projected temperature for the Chiefs-Jaguars game on Saturday is 39 degrees, according to Weather.com. Precipitation is also expected during the game, which will make it seem colder and will also bode in Kansas City’s favor.

According to Sports Weather, the Jaguars are 3-6 since 2008 in games in which the temperature was under 34 degrees Fahrenheit. Under those same circumstances, the Chiefs are 28-22, which ranks top five in the NFL under those conditions.

So, if the temperature drops a bit more and/or precipitation causes it to feel colder, the odds will be more in Kansas City’s favor than they already are for the Divisional Round.

The Chiefs-Jaguars game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Central Time and will be available to watch on NBC.

Twitter Reacts to Thornhill’s Challenge

Twitter users reacted to Thornhill’s challenge to Chiefs Kingdom.

“Yes, though, practically, it’s unlikely to happen,” one Twitter user wrote. “Harder to do in the cold and rain…but…let’s take up the challenge Chiefs fam. See you Saturday! Either way, I’ll have no voice Sunday.”

“I’m not sure it didn’t break during the Carl Cheffers fiasco,” another user wrote. “Loudest sustained noise I’ve ever heard in that place and I was at the Guinness book game.”

“I was at the 142.2 game so I was the good luck charm,” another user wrote. “I should go Saturday to ensure we set a new record. Besides I want to see the first false start, that’ll be the record setting roar. Only problem is I don’t have a ticket. If I only knew someone who could get me in.”

“I was there with @kerribeard for the two times we broke the record previously, including the 142.2,” another user wrote. “Take care of the Jags and we will be there for the AFCG and kick it up a notch!”

“Exactly what I’m saying and after what the leader of the Pussycats said about Arrowhead not being loud… Saturday is the opportune time,” another user wrote.

“If it’s one thing other players and teams should have learned by now, it’s to NEVER question the loudness of some rowdy Chief fans at Arrowhead… especially during playoffs! ” another user wrote.

“It’s much harder to be loud in the cold. Gloves, winter coats etc. all lead to making less noise then if it’s 72 and mild weather,” another user wrote.