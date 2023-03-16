Ex-Chiefs Player Tries to Lure Free Agent Away from KC: ‘Come On Over’

Former Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill took to free agency this offseason and landed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Cleveland Browns, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on March 15.

Now, Thornhill is attempting to lure free agent receiver Mecole Hardman, one of Thornhill’s teammates in Kansas City, to Cleveland.

“Remember we came in together in 2019 @MecoleHardman4 come on over #DawgPound,” Thornhill wrote on March 16.

Remember we came in together in 2019 @MecoleHardman4 👀🟫🟧 come on over #DawgPound — The_Juan_And_Only (@Juan_Thornhill) March 16, 2023

Hardman responded to Thornhill’s tweet with nothing more than the eyes emoji.

Former Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill apparently can’t wait to see where Hardman lands next, as he tweeted, “can I get some mecole news since he won’t answer my calls.” But Hardman claims he doesn’t have any missed calls from Hill.

You ain’t call me 😔 https://t.co/0s7ZPmN9r2 — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) March 16, 2023

Mecole Hardman’s Chiefs Tenure Ended With Injury

Mecole Hardman struggled to stay healthy during the second half of the 2022 season, which potentially has him leaving Kansas City on a low note.

Hardman (pelvis) couldn’t consistently take to the practice field after his 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve was opened on December 14.

After suffering a setback at practice on Wednesday, December 28 due to a tweaked groin, Hardman missed practice on Thursday and Friday. After Friday’s practice, head coach Andy Reid ruled out Hardman for Kansas City’s Week 17 outing against the Denver Broncos.

Hardman was activated from IR on January 4 — the deadline to activate him from IR — but continued to fight through his injury during the postseason. He missed the Divisional Round but was active for the AFC Championship. Yet, he was re-injured in the win over the Cincinnati Bengals and was placed on injured reserve again on February 6 as a result.

During his four seasons with the Chiefs, Hardman registered 151 receptions on 220 targets for 2,088 yards and 16 touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. He also carried the ball 20 times for 125 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns.

Based on the market this offseason, Mecole Hardman is projected to land a four-year, $41 million deal with an NFL team during free agency, according to Spotrac.

