JuJu Smith-Schuster Makes Chiefs Debut on TikTok [WATCH]

Along with now being one of the most talented pass-catchers on the Kansas City Chiefs roster, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is also known for his presence on the social media app TikTok, where he has accumulated over three million followers.

Chiefs Kingdom has been waiting for Smith-Schuster’s first TikTok since officially joining Kansas City on March 20, and that time has now come. Smith-Schuster posted his Chiefs debut on TikTok on March 24, which shows him dancing while wearing his No. 9 Chiefs jersey.

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Twitter Reacts to JuJu’s TikTok Video

Twitter users reacted to Smith-Schuster’s first TikTok video in a Kansas City uniform, along with his overall TikTok presence.

“well, that didn’t take long. IDC, I still rock with Juju. Even with the Tiktok stuff. Even though he’s on the Chiefs now. Although, bruh… didn’t they have any non-kicker jerseys left? Looks like a size youth. lol,” one Twitter user wrote.

well, that didn't take long. IDC, I still rock with Juju. Even with the Tiktok stuff. Even though he's on the Chiefs now. Although, bruh… didn't they have any non-kicker jerseys left? Looks like a size youth. lol https://t.co/TjEssGBlsi — your neighborly hype man. (@DadbyFaith) March 25, 2022

“Chiefs Twitter is going to be absolutely LIT this season with my gameday hype videos and JuJu and Jackson TikTok’s!” another user wrote.

Chiefs Twitter is going to be absolutely LIT this season with my gameday hype videos and JuJu and Jackson TikTok’s!🔥🙌 — ChiefsAholic ™️ (@ChiefsAholic) March 24, 2022

“Will y’all ever just let this man live? Jesus, you guys give him so much hate for having fun,” another user wrote in response to Smith-Schuster’s video being reposted by former Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Will Compton.

Will y’all ever just let this man live? Jesus, you guys give him so much hate for having fun — Hunter 🐐 (@Jujuislit) March 25, 2022

“Jealous much? You too, could have some good ole BBQ and make a game or two in Lincoln and tiktok with Juju,” another user said in response to Compton’s re-post.

Jealous much? 😂 You too, could have some good ole BBQ and make a game or two in Lincoln and tiktok with Juju. 👀 — Luke Summers (@LukeSummers7) March 24, 2022

“The thought of a Jackson Mahomes and Juju tiktok collab scared Tyreek all the way to the other part of the US,” another user wrote.

The thought of a Jackson Mahomes and Juju tiktok collab scared Tyreek all the way to the other part of the US #raiders #chiefs pic.twitter.com/Ifkt5nP3qf — Christian 😈 (@galileo_humkins) March 23, 2022

“Football…please chill with these trades.Tyreek Hill is a dolphin now. Matt Ryan shape-shifted from a Falcon to a Colt. Baker Mayfield is homeless. OBJ is trying to move…AGAIN. Juju and Jackson Mahomes are probably somewhere brainstorming Tiktok ideas. I can’t,” another user wrote.

Football…please chill with these trades.Tyreek Hill is a dolphin now. Matt Ryan shape-shifted from a Falcon to a Colt. Baker Mayfield is homeless. OBJ is trying to move…AGAIN. Juju and Jackson Mahomes are probably somewhere brainstorming Tiktok ideas. I can’t🤯 #Chiefs #NFL — Avion (@IamAvionBaker) March 23, 2022

JuJu, MVS a New Pairing in KC

Smith-Schuster — who signed a one-year, $10.75 million deal with the Chiefs, per ESPN’s Field Yates — will be paired with fellow newly-signed wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling in Kansas City. Valdes-Scantling signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Chiefs on March 24, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Chiefs are signing former #Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year, $30 million deal with $18 million in the first two years and incentives to reach a maximum of $36 million, his agents @NSAFootball tell @RapSheet and me. 💰💰 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 24, 2022

Smith-Schuster is most effective over the middle of the field, so Kansas City now adds a field-stretcher in Valdes-Scantling, who ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at the combine in 2018, per Pro Football Reference. Based on Valdes-Scantling’s contract and ability, he will likely compete to be one of the top targets for quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2022.

.@AaronRodgers12 sees the blitz and floats it to Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 72-yard TD! #GoPackGo 📺: #GBvsCHI on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/fohj8JnptQ pic.twitter.com/hKkBs9dieP — NFL (@NFL) January 3, 2021

The wide receivers that are locked up for the 2022 season in Kansas City along with MVS and Smith-Schuster are Corey Coleman, Mecole Hardman, Josh Gordon, Daurice Fountain, Gehrig Dieter, Cornell Powell, Justin Watson, Chris Finke, Gary Jennings, Matthew Sexton, and Omar Bayless.

Hardman, Gordon, and Fountain are the only players that were active for a Chiefs game last season.

As of the morning of March 24, Kansas City had $28.6 million in available cap space, which was No. 1 in the NFL, per Over The Cap. However, that doesn’t take into account the contracts of MVS, Chad Henne, Derrick Nnadi, Geron Christian, Luq Barcoo, Corey Coleman, and Elijah Lee. Based on the MVS deal and the level of talent among the other players, the Chiefs should have somewhere between $10-15 million in available cap space once the deals of the aforementioned players are made official.