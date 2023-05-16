Chiefs’ $31 Million Player Makes Bold Claim Ahead of Pivotal Season

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid took to Twitter on May 15 to issue an update that has Chiefs Kingdom excited for what’s to come.

“This off-season has been tremendous. Currently the biggest, strongest, fastest and most technical that I’ve been in my career. The marathon continues,” Reid wrote.

Justin Reid, 26, was a third-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2018. After playing out his rookie deal in Houston, Reid took to free agency in 2022 and landed a three-year, $31.5 million deal with the Chiefs. The deal gave Reid $20.48 million guaranteed a signing which included a $10.5 million signing bonus according to Over The Cap.

During his first season in Kansas City, Reid recorded 67 tackles, 25 stops, and 7 quarterback pressures (3 QB hurries, 3 QB hits, 1 sack) in 17 regular season games played per PFF. During the team’s Super Bowl run, Reid registered 29 tackles, 4 stops, and 2 pass breakups in three playoff games.

The most notable stat regarding Reid’s play, however, is his snap counts.

Reid had over 30 snaps at five different positions last season: free safety (484), box safety (320), slot corner (199), defensive line (75), and out wide as a corner (34). Not to mention he was also Kansas City’s emergency kicker. That versatility and a solid floor of play are the exact reasons why the Chiefs made Reid one of its first free agent signings in 2022.

Justin Reid Entering Pivotal Season Due to Contract

Though Justin Reid is riding high off of a Super Bowl victory during his first season with the Chiefs, it’s a good thing he’s feeling his best physically ahead of the 2023 season. Why? Because he needs to perform at a high level during the 2023 season, otherwise, he could be cut in 2024.

According to Over the Cap, the final year of Reid’s contract with the Chiefs — which is in 2024 — allows the Chiefs to save $10.7 million in cap space if they cut him and would take on just $3.5 million in dead money as a result.

That could lead to a couple of scenarios that could benefit Reid over the next year. If he excels during the 2023 season, he could earn an extension from the Chiefs, as doing such would lock him up long-term while also potentially lowering his $14.2 million cap hit in 2024. The team did turn away Tyrann Mathieu last offseason when he wanted a another payday, but the Chiefs might be more inclined to pay Reid handsomely due to his age (26).

The other scenario is that Reid plays so well in 2023 that he plays his way out of Kansas City and lands a payday with another NFL team.

But if Reid’s upcoming season doesn’t play out in either of those ways and instead he is mediocre, the defending Super Bowl champions could opt to move on from him next offseason and suffer rather minimal consequences when compared to the savings involved.

Twitter Reacts to Justin Reid’s Tweet

Twitter users reacted to Justin Reid’s tweet.

“I can’t wait to see you guys all back on the field ready to get after it this season!!!” one Twitter user wrote.

“Great to hear it. Thanks for all you do and your effort to bring another Championship to #ChiefsKingdom,” another user wrote.

“I’m going to personally hold you accountable for your performance. No pressure,” another user wrote.

“Thats what we like to hear! Mans gonna come down and deliver the STICK,” another user wrote. “#ChiefsKingdom we up baby!”

“You got 9 fingers without one, let’s get more rings!” another user wrote.