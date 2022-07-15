S Justin Reid Sets High Bar for Chiefs in Mic-Drop TV Moment [WATCH]

There’s been no shortage of predictions regarding how the Kansas City Chiefs offense will perform in the post-Tyreek Hill era. While concerns do exist because quarterback Patrick Mahomes no longer has a three-time All-Pro wide receiver to throw to, that hasn’t stopped executives around the NFL from having high expectations for Kansas City’s offense, along with his teammates, like newly-signed safety Justin Reid.

Reid joined NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Wednesday, July 13, and set a high bar for the defending AFC West champion’s offense in 2022.

“The Chiefs offense is going to do what we always do. We’re going to come out, we’re going to put up 100 points,” Reid said July 13. “We have the greatest football quarterback in the game. The top-three, in no particular order, although I’m sure you guys can guess who is my number one: Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers. And when you have a quarterback, and you have an offensive system, a coordinator that is able to just mix things up all the time — you’re always going to put up points.”

Reid Doubles Down on Bold Claim

Reid then doubled down on the Chiefs by predicting quality play from them in all three phases of the game next season.

“We’re going to combine that with great football across the board. Complementary offense, defense, special teams, and we’re going to go out and win games. We’re in the toughest division in the NFL, that’s no secret. It’s going to be fireworks every time anybody plays and you’re gonna want to watch that.”

With the addition of players such as receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling and running back Ronald Jones II, there’s no telling how Kansas City’s offense will look in the first season without Hill until we see them live in a game. But based on the excitement the unit created this offseason during OTAs and minicamp, we can expect some highlight-worthy plays from the Chiefs offense as long as Mahomes is the starting quarterback.

Ex-Chiefs Veteran Could be Cut from NFC Roster

This offseason, the Chiefs parted ways with veteran safety Dan Sorensen, who signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints after spending eight years in Kansas City.

The Saints signed Sorensen to shore up their safety room along with New York Jets safety Marcus Maye, who they signed to a three-year, $28.5 million deal. However, New Orleans then signed former Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu to a three-year deal in May. The Saints likely didn’t expect Mathieu to be available months later when they decided to sign both Sorensen and Maye, which now puts them in a predicament come training camp in late July.

That’s why one analyst believes Sorensen could be on the chopping block before the 2022 regular season.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report named seven NFL veterans that could find themselves on the roster bubble in training camps and named Sorensen as one of those veterans.

“[Sorensen] could still wind up making the team as a special teams ace, but he’s a liability in coverage,” Ballentine wrote on July 12. “Last season, he gave up a passer rating of 132.9 which was even worse than the 100.7 he surrendered in 2020.”

Maye’s 2021 season came to end when he was placed on injured reserve last November due to a torn Achilles. So, his gradual return to full action this summer could help Sorensen remain on the roster for at least part of the 2022 regular season in New Orleans. But as Ballentine put it, “the 32-year-old will have to earn his keep during training camp.”