Insider Gives Key Update on WR Justin Watson’s Injury Recovery Timeline

After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos 19-8 on Thursday Night Football, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed that wide receiver Justin Watson had suffered an elbow injury during the game. Though Reid said Watson didn’t break his elbow, Big Red did not share any other details regarding the extent of Watson’s injury.

On Friday, October 13, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport revealed that Watson had suffered a dislocated elbow Thursday night.

“X-Rays were negative and he’s getting an MRI now.” Rapoport wrote of Watson on Twitter/X. “He’s out a few weeks at least, and it could be longer based on the results of the scans.”

#Chiefs WR Justin Watson, who leads his team with 21.9 yards per catch, suffered a dislocated elbow last night, sources say. X-Rays were negative and he's getting an MRI now. He's out a few weeks at least, and it could be longer based on the results of the scans. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2023

Heading into Week 6, Watson led all Chiefs receivers in receiving yards (219) and is currently averaging a team-high 21.9 yards per catch. Watson missing time means Kansas City’s offense will be without one of its most explosive downfield options.

The Chiefs have had no shortage of offensive issues through six games, and losing Watson will make life even more difficult for that unit moving forward.

Chiefs Extend Win Streak vs. Broncos

The Chiefs beat the Broncos in Week 6 for an NFL record 16th straight time.

Despite Kansas City’s offense being overall very inconsistent Thursday night, tight end Travis Kelce picked apart Denver’s zone defense, especially early in the game. Heading into halftime, Kelce had 7 receptions for 109 yards. He finished the game with 9 receptions on 9 targets for 124 yards.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes connects with TE Travis Kelce for a 20-yard gain. Kelce already has 109 yards on 7 receptions before halftime…#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/9N7uR60Vk4 — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) October 13, 2023

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 30-of-40 pass attempts for 306 yards, 1 touchdown, and also had 1 interception. He gained an additional 51 yards on the ground.

Second-year back Isiah Pacheco was Kansas City’s leading rusher Thursday night. He had 16 carries for 62 yards.

The star of the night was Kansas City’s defense. The unit forced the Broncos’ offense into committing 3 turnovers and allowed 197 yards of total offense. On a night in which the Chiefs offense struggled to put points on the board, the defense rose to the occasion yet again and displayed why they are one of the best units the NFL has to offer.

In linebacker Nick Bolton’s return from a three-game absence (ankle), he registered 1 interception and 4 tackles.

Twitter Reacts to Justin Watson Injury Update

Users on Twitter/X reacted to Ian Rapoport’s injury update on Justin Watson.

“That sucks, but its going to force them to put the young dude like (Justyn) Ross in, and more snaps for (Rashee) Rice,” one user wrote.

That sucks, but its going to force them to put the young dude like Ross in, and more snaps for Rice. — ThePsylanced (@ThePsylanced) October 13, 2023

“Chiefs need to make a play for (Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver) Tee Higgins. Cincy isn’t going to resign him and he’d be a perfect fit,” another user wrote.

Chiefs need to make a play for Tee Higgins. Cincy isn't going to resign him and he'd be a perfect fit. — Chip Dawson (@DawsonChip) October 13, 2023

“I’d expect the Chiefs to push forward with the WRs they have on the roster,” Daniel Harms of RGR Football wrote. “Will help the younger players get the reps they need imo. Hope for a speedy recovery.”

I’d expect the Chiefs to push forward with the WRs they have on the roster. Will help the younger players get the reps they need imo. Hope for a speedy recovery https://t.co/cLVK10AvYf — Daniel Harms🏈 (@InHarmsWay19) October 13, 2023

“Obviously I hope that Watson has a speedy recovery. But it’s bad that losing a WR that has 10 catches for 219 yards and 0 TDs in 6 games is a massive loss for the Chiefs,” another user wrote. “Bring back Mecole (Hardman). Go trade for another weapon once bad teams begin to sell. Get this offense right.”

Obviously I hope that Watson has a speedy recovery. But it's bad that losing a WR that has 10 catches for 219 yards and 0 TDs in 6 games is a massive loss for the Chiefs. Bring back Mecole. Go trade for another weapon once bad teams begin to sell. Get this offense right. https://t.co/bPoaDGdV8P — 🗣🎙‼️ (@LanceTHESPOKEN) October 13, 2023

“If he’s put on IR he’s actually out 5 weeks because of the bye week. Would guess that’s where he’s headed as he’s not likely back before the Miami game,” Chris Clark of Locked On Chiefs wrote. “Glad to hear he didn’t break anything. Could use his spot to bring back (Charles) Omenihu.”