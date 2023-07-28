Chiefs’ Ascending Playmaker Named ‘Early Hero’ in Week 1 of Camp

With the Kansas City Chiefs close to putting a bow on Week 1 of training camp, it’s worth taking a look at who has stood out on the practice field in St. Joseph, Missouri so far.

According to Arrowhead Addict’s Ken Coltharp, one of the “early heroes” of Chiefs camp is second-year receiver, Justyn Ross.

“All aboard the Justyn Ross hype train! Although it feels like that train has been in the station since the Chiefs picked him up as an undrafted free agent in 2022, the steam is starting to pick up,” Coltharp wrote on July 27. “Ross is another wide receiver that will see extra opportunities with KT’s absence, and this could be the last realistic shot he will have at making this team. So far, he has been doing the best with his chances.”

Matt Nagy Excited by Justyn Ross’s Camp Efforts

Speaking to the media on July 26, new Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy was asked about Justyn Ross and spoke glowingly about him along with the young receiver room as a whole.

“I think it’s gonna be fun this preseason to see the amount of players and competition that we have in that room,” Nagy said. “They all come in different sizes. And [Ross is] one that’s a bigger wide receiver. But when you watch [Ross], he really excels at route running.

“Last year, it was almost kind of treated like a redshirt year for him. And you know, [he was] mentally in the meetings. Now [he is] physically coming back out here… learning his timing, for Pat [Patrick Mahomes] to understand how he runs routes, and for him to understand how to run the routes.”

As it stands, Ross is in a Chiefs receiver room that includes Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Richie James, Rashee Rice, Cornell Powell, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Ty Fryfogle, Nikko Remigio, Ty Scott, and Jerrion Ealy.

MVS, Moore, Toney, and Rice are locks to make the roster. That means there are potentially one or two open roster spots for another receiver to make the regular season roster in Kansas City, which means Ross will have to excel during the preseason to claim one of those vacant spots.

After an injury-riddled collegiate career and a redshirt rookie season in the NFL, Ross looks poised to ascend up the Chiefs’ depth chart, which Chiefs Kingdom is absolutely loving.

Twitter Reacts to Justyn Ross’s First Week of Camp

Chiefs fans on Twitter — which was recently rebranded to “X” — are reacting to Justyn Ross’s first week of training camp in 2023.

“I’m rooting for this guy so hard. I want him to have success because he’s been through so much,” one Twitter user wrote.

“The league is gonna be so mad when Rashee Rice and Justyn Ross are wrecking shop this year,” another user wrote.

“Somebody has to help replace/replicate Juju’s production,” another user wrote. “So one of Justyn Ross/Rashee Rice has to do it. I have so much belief in Justyn Ross man. When healthy, he’s a mf.”

Somebody has to help replace/replicate Juju's production. So one of Justyn Ross/Rashee Rice has to do it. I have so much belief in Justyn Ross man.

“They really just let us get this dude for the super low lol,” another user wrote.