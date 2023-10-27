NFL Cracks Down on Chiefs’ Justyn Ross Following WR’s Arrest

The NFL announced on Friday, October 27, that Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross has been placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List following his arrest on Monday, October 23.

Ross, 23, was arrested by the Shawnee (Kansas) Police Department and booked into the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon. He was charged Tuesday morning with domestic battery with no priors and criminal damage less than $1,000, according to booking records.

The Kansas City Star provided details regarding the incident between Ross and a female who “is or has been in a dating relationship” with Ross.

On radio traffic captured on Broadcastify.com, a police dispatcher stated that the alleged victim told police that Ross was “dragging her through the house and has torn up the house.” The alleged victim suffered minor injuries, according to a Shawnee Police Department offense report. No specific injuries were included. The property damage is to a laptop, iPhone, computer monitor, gold bracelet and car key, the offense report stated.

During his Zoom court hearing on Tuesday, October 24, Ross pleaded not guilty and was scheduled to be released after posting the $2,500 bond, according to Harold R. Kuntz of Fox 4 in Kansas City. Per Kuntz, Ross’ next court hearing is scheduled for December 4.

Being on the Commissioner’s Exempt List means Ross cannot practice or attend games.

Justyn Ross’ Lack of Usage Explained

Through the first seven weeks of the regular season, Justyn Ross’ usage within Kansas City’s offense was minimal. He played only 17% of the team’s total offensive snaps and caught 3-of-6 targets for 34 yards.

So why has Ross received very little playing time this season despite the inconsistency of the Chiefs’ other receivers — outside of rookie Rashee Rice? According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, it comes down to what the Chiefs are seeing — or in this case, aren’t seeing — from Ross on the practice field.

“What I’ve heard is there are football issues here,” Breer wrote on October 24. “He’s been inconsistent in practice and, while he’s big, he’s not very fast and struggles running some routes. That makes him a tough fit in an offense where receivers are moved around constantly, and asked to be versatile in what they bring to the table.

“Add it up, and it feels like he’s just a matchup guy for you, and those types generally play sparingly until they evolve.”

Twitter/X Reacts to Justyn Ross Update

Users on Twitter/X reacted to Justyn Ross being placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List.

“Not a good development for Ross’ future,” Jared Sapp of Arrowhead Pride wrote. “The league has tended to let things play out before getting involved when they can. The Commissioner Exempt List tends to be the league getting ahead of a PR situation. The details are likely worse than what is currently publicly known.”

“Unpopular Chiefs opinion: I don’t think that shortening the Chiefs wide receiver depth chart is necessarily the worst thing in the world right now,” one user wrote.

“Damn Ross????… I was seriously rooting for him. Can’t believe only his freshman year, will be all we can refer to, as far as production goes,” another user wrote.