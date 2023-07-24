Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney Breaks Silence on Injury During Camp

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney “tweaked” his knee during a special teams drill on Day 1 of training camp, according to head coach Andy Reid on July 23.

The injury forced Toney to sit out the remainder of the first day of camp as well as the entirety of Day 2. But Toney took to Twitter after Day 2 of training camp to ease the minds of those worrying about the extent of his injury.

“Report slightly wrong but I’ll definitely be bakk soon,” Toney wrote on July 24. “Luv You #ChiefsKingdom.”

Report slightly wrong but I’ll definitely be bakk soon❤️💛 Luv You #ChiefsKingdom — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) July 24, 2023

The report Toney was referring to is the update ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter gave on Toney on the same day.

“Chiefs’ WR Kadarius Toney — who underwent an off-season cleanup procedure on his knee — aggravated the injury Sunday while fielding a punt and is expected to miss some time during training camp but [will] be ready for the start of the regular season, per league source,” Schefter wrote.

Chiefs’ WR Kadarius Toney — who underwent an off-season cleanup procedure on his knee — aggravated the injury Sunday while fielding a punt and is expected to miss some time during training camp but be ready for the start of the regular season, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 24, 2023

Travis Kelce Reacts to Kadarius Toney’s Injury

Speaking to the media after Day 2 of training camp, Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce was asked about Toney’s injury and didn’t sound optimistic about the third-year receiver returning to action in the very near future.

“We’re going to miss KT’s ability to make a play out of nowhere and just kind of gain that momentum. He was that piece for us in the Super Bowl, he was that piece for us throughout the season last year,” Kelce said. “Just getting that thing right, we’ve got all the confidence in the world in our training staff here to get him ready either by [the] season or early on in the season. We’ve got our fingers crossed that we can get him back as soon as possible. It’s just letting him heal up and we’ll take care of the load until he gets back. KT ain’t going anywhere, man. We miss that guy already.”

Play

Toney has struggled to stay healthy during his young NFL career. He has missed a total of 14 games during his first two seasons in the league and is now set to miss time during training camp and potentially the preseason at the start of his third season.

Toney’s abilities on the football field are rare and put him in a position to succeed at a high level with the Chiefs. But ultimately his success in Kansas City will be determined by his ability to remain healthy enough to produce consistently.

There’s still a chance that Toney can be healthy for the start of the 2023 regular season and produce for the defending Super Bowl champions over all 17 regular season games and potentially the postseason. But tweaking his knee during training camp is a rough start to what has been projected as a breakout season for Kadarius Toney.

X Users React to Kadarius Toney’s Update

Social media users took to what was formerly known as Twitter and has been re-branded to “X” to react to Kadarius Toney’s post about his knee injury.

“Sounds positive but I trust Toney’s own injury forecast about as much as I’d trust this website to handle my banking,” one Twitter user wrote.

Sounds positive but I trust Toney’s own injury forecast about as much as I’d trust this website to handle my banking https://t.co/Gum3jZ2IlK — Pat Thorman (@Pat_Thorman) July 24, 2023

“Let this man get right. He entered into the Reid/Mahomes world and was immediately effective. No concerns,” another user wrote.

Let this man get right. He entered into the Reid/Mahomes world and was immediately effective. No concerns. https://t.co/u7ySAZW8Wy — Zach The "Chiefs SBLVII Champs" Guy (@thelaymansterms) July 24, 2023

“So many wrong reports coming out lately, all over the place in media, specifically NFL… Best to wait to assume anything until you hear from the source themselves,” another user wrote.