Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney Claps Back at AFC Rival for Roasting Patrick Mahomes

Cincinnati Bengals star receiver Ja’Marr Chase threw shade at Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney had something to say about it.

When asked on June 13 if Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL, Ja’Marr Chase said, “Pat Who?” Chase’s comments came after Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow acknowledged on the same day that Mahomes is the best quarterback in the league.

Once Toney caught wind of Chase’s comments, he took to Twitter on June 14 and responded to Chase by saying, “I know who,” which was preceded by two “laughing” emojis and followed up with an “ice cold” emoji.

Joe Burrow Gave Credit Where Credit Was Due

Unlike Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Burrow gave credit where credit was due when asked for his opinion about who the best quarterback in the NFL is.

“I don’t think there’s any argument right now,” Burrow said via Sports Illustrated. “It’s Pat [Mahomes] until somebody has a better year than he’s had. He’s the one to knock off.”

Burrow’s comments come after a 2022 season in which Mahomes was the AP’s Most Valuable Player after setting career-highs in passing yardage (5,250) and completion percentage (67.1) and had a 41-12 touchdown-to-interception ratio during the regular season. He also threw for 703 yards and scored seven touchdowns with zero interceptions during Kansas City’s Super Bowl run in January and February, which resulted in a second Super Bowl victory for the Chiefs in four years. It’s also worth noting that the Chiefs beat the Bengals during their recent run by a score of 23-20 in the AFC Championship game.

This all came in the wake of Kansas City pulling off a blockbuster trade in March 2022 that sent All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Having that type of production despite losing one of his top pass catchers shows how truly special Mahomes is and why he is likely to have sustained success in the NFL for years to come.

Twitter Reacts to Ja’Marr Chase’s Diss

Twitter users reacted to Ja’Marr Chase’s diss toward Patrick Mahomes.

“Cincinnati didn’t learn after Burrowhead to not diss the Chiefs? Apparently, people like playing against a p*ssed off Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. For some reason,” one Twitter user wrote.

“As much as I’m not a Chiefs maybe we don’t do that,” another user wrote. “Dumb trash talk is at an all time high in sports.”

“When the Chiefs beat the Bengals this year and reporters ask Travis Kelce about Mahomes in the press conference, I guarantee he’s gonna say ‘Pat who?'” another user wrote.

“This is getting way too much attention,” another user wrote. “I mean as a WR you’ve gotta be that confident about your QB. Obviously Ja’marr knew who they were talking about.”

“Burrow MVP season incoming,” another user wrote. “40+ pass TDs Mahomes is still the best QB in the league – but Burrow will continue to creep up on him.”

“If Joe Burrow ever happens to get a good OL, it will be scary,” another user wrote. “It will look like his Heisman year at LSU over again.. the way he makes magic with subpar OL play is special. His pocket awareness and escapability and poise is 99 overall.”