Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney’s Facial Expression Goes Viral [LOOK]

“Kadarius Toney when he left New York to play with Patrick Mahomes, knowing damn well how fine he was,” another user captioned a video that had Toney’s face on the Joker.

Kadarius Toney when he left New York to play with Patrick Mahomes, knowing damn well how fine he was. pic.twitter.com/eOrSJz0gk1 — ChiefsAholic ™️ (@ChiefsAholic) November 14, 2022

Other users opted to place Toney’s face on other creepy photos.

How Kadarius Toney looks to NFL defenses: pic.twitter.com/42foK8QTJ9 — Jared (@OShowKCJared) November 13, 2022

“kadarius toney really doing a willem dafoe impression lmao,” another user wrote.

kadarius toney really doing a willem dafoe impression lmao pic.twitter.com/sJiVaGFHxH — 𝙛𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙖 🔥 (@HaileesOG) November 13, 2022

Toney Has Flourished With Increased Touches

Receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) missed the Chiefs’ Week 10 outing against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which led to an increased workload for Toney.

Toney took advantage of the extra touches, registering 90 total yards on 6 total touches while also scoring his first NFL receiving touchdown by way of a 6-yard pass from Mahomes during the first half.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes connects with new KC receiver Kadarius Toney for Toney's 1st career TD. PAT is good.#Chiefs – 7#Jaguars – 0#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/pPlvDxDcA2 — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) November 13, 2022

In Week 11, Toney was expected to see an increased workload, partly because of his increased familiarity with the offense and partly because JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion protocol) was at risk of missing the Sunday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (he’s now officially ruled out for the game). However, with Hardman being placed on injured reserve on November 17, Toney’s opportunities moving forward have become plentiful.

“He’s really got in here, he’s learned,” Mahomes said of Toney during his press conference on November 16. “He’s learned multiple positions. We’ve moved him around now, it’s not like he’s in that one spot. And so, we’ll just continue to build on that. We don’t want to overwhelm him. We don’t want to put too much on his plate, but we’re going to keep giving him more and more, and get him more involved in this offense because it’ll make this offense better as a whole as the season goes on.”

Patrick Mahomes: "We understand how good the Chargers are." | Press Conference 11/16 QB Patrick Mahomes speaks to the media ahead of the Week 11 Sunday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Twitter Talks About Toney Ahead of SNF

Twitter users chatted about the Chiefs’ 23-year-old receiver ahead of the team’s primetime matchup against the Chargers.

“Kadarius Toney feels like a trap play this week but I’m going to fall for that trap EVERY SINGLE TIME,” Matt Ward of Broto Fantasy Football wrote.

Kadarius Toney feels like a trap play this week but I'm going to fall for that trap EVERY SINGLE TIME — Matt Ward (@PsychWardFF) November 18, 2022