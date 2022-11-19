Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney’s Facial Expression Goes Viral [LOOK]

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney has quickly won over the hearts of Chiefs Kingdom due to his play during the two Kansas City Chiefs games he’s been a part of since joining the team via trade on October 27. But his latest viral clip has stolen the hearts of even more people on the internet.
The Chiefs posted a short on YouTube in which starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. asked a number of his teammates who their favorite teammate is. When Brown asked that question to Toney, his answer was quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Toney’s answer isn’t the noteworthy part of the short, but rather the facial expression he made after his answer that captured by many and shared on the internet.
“We gotta start calling Kadarius Toney the red goblin for now on,” one Twitter user wrote.
“Kadarius Toney when he left New York to play with Patrick Mahomes, knowing damn well how fine he was,” another user captioned a video that had Toney’s face on the Joker.
Other users opted to place Toney’s face on other creepy photos.
“kadarius toney really doing a willem dafoe impression lmao,” another user wrote.
Toney Has Flourished With Increased Touches
Receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) missed the Chiefs’ Week 10 outing against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which led to an increased workload for Toney.
Toney took advantage of the extra touches, registering 90 total yards on 6 total touches while also scoring his first NFL receiving touchdown by way of a 6-yard pass from Mahomes during the first half.
In Week 11, Toney was expected to see an increased workload, partly because of his increased familiarity with the offense and partly because JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion protocol) was at risk of missing the Sunday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (he’s now officially ruled out for the game). However, with Hardman being placed on injured reserve on November 17, Toney’s opportunities moving forward have become plentiful.
“He’s really got in here, he’s learned,” Mahomes said of Toney during his press conference on November 16. “He’s learned multiple positions. We’ve moved him around now, it’s not like he’s in that one spot. And so, we’ll just continue to build on that. We don’t want to overwhelm him. We don’t want to put too much on his plate, but we’re going to keep giving him more and more, and get him more involved in this offense because it’ll make this offense better as a whole as the season goes on.”
Twitter Talks About Toney Ahead of SNF
Twitter users chatted about the Chiefs’ 23-year-old receiver ahead of the team’s primetime matchup against the Chargers.
“Kadarius Toney feels like a trap play this week but I’m going to fall for that trap EVERY SINGLE TIME,” Matt Ward of Broto Fantasy Football wrote.
“The Chiefs have already won the Kadarius Toney trade and it’s not even Thanksgiving,” another user wrote.
“I’m confident Kadarius Toney breaks out in a BIG way this week,” Adam Koffler of RotoBaller wrote.
“Kadarius Toney is a freak athlete. He’s going to be so fun in our offense,” another user wrote.