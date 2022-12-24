Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney Takes Aim at Seahawks After Week 16 Win

After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Seattle Seahawks 24-10 in Week 16, Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney was asked about some of the Seahawks players warming up shirtless pregame in the freezing cold temperature at Arrowhead Stadium. Toney took the opportunity to throw shade at the now 7-8 Seattle squad.

“They wanted to be tough, but you see the result,” Toney said, via Harold R. Kuntz of Fox 4 in Kansas City.

Week 16 marked Toney’s second game back since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 11. Against the Seahawks, he caught 1 pass that went for 8 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown play came on a screen pass in the red zone in which Toney followed his blockers to 6 points.

Chiefs Beat Seahawks on Christmas Eve

The win against the Seahawks on Christmas Eve improves Kansas City’s record to 12-3 on the season and keeps their chances of reclaiming the No. 1 seed in the AFC alive.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 16-of-28 pass attempts for 224 yards and 3 total touchdowns (2 passing, 1 rushing). He was also only sacked 1 time in the outing against Seattle.

Mahomes’ top pass catcher was tight end Travis Kelce, who caught 6 passes on 8 targets for 113 yards. A majority of his yardage came on back-to-back plays in the fourth quarter in which he picked up 20 and 52 yards respectively.

Rookie running back Isiah Pacheco was the leading rusher for the Chiefs but had a quiet day overall. He carried the ball 14 times for 58 yards. He also had 1 catch on 2 targets for 32 yards.

Kansas City’s defense had one of its best outings of the season against a Seahawks offense with plenty of talent. The unit had 9 total pressures on Seattle quarterback Geno Smith (7 QB hits, 2 sacks) and forced one turnover by way of a Juan Thornhill interception in the endzone in the fourth quarter.

Twitter Reacts to KC’s Week 16 Victory

Twitter users reacted to Kansas City’s Week 16 victory.

