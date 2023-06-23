Ex-Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt Breaks Silence on Still Being a Free Agent

NFL teams have dispersed for summer break, and running back Kareem Hunt, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns, remains a free agent.

Hunt, 27, reacted to still being a free agent during his youth football camp on Wednesday, June 21 at Willoughby South High in Ohio.

“I’m just being patient,” Hunt said via The News-Herald. “I’ve had some things come up. But right now, I’m enjoying my time with my family. I’m training and working hard and just staying ready.

“I’m not frustrated at all. It’s going to work itself out. Right now I’m just here to enjoy time with my family and show these kids a good time at this football camp. I know it’s all going to work out at the end of the day.”

When asked about potentially re-signing with the Browns — who he has played for over the last four seasons — Hunt deflected the question.

“The Browns are always going to be a team I have mad love for, but I’m not really talking about that stuff,” Hunt said according to The News-Herald. “I’m enjoying my time at this football camp and focused on my body and my mind. I’m in God’s hands and just looking forward to the next opportunity. It’ll be coming up soon, I’m pretty sure.”

Kareem Hunt Not as Fast as He Once Was: Insider

A little over four years after being cut by the Chiefs in-season, Kareem Hunt’s value is slipping as each day passes, and Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com revealed on April 9 why Hunt might still be a free agent.

“I kept hearing from the Browns that Hunt was ‘slipping’ in terms of his speed,” Pluto wrote. “He averaged a career-low 3.8 yards per carry. Pro Football Focus ranked him 53rd out of 62 qualifying running backs.”

Hunt played in all 17 regular season games during the 2022 season for the Browns and registered 123 rushing attempts for 468 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns along with 35 receptions for another 210 yards and 1 receiving touchdown per Pro Football Reference.

It was only a matter of time before the Browns moved on from Hunt. He requested a trade back in August but was denied by the team. It was then reported by OBR’s Brad Stainbrook on October 24 that Cleveland was fielding trade offers for Hunt.

During his six-year NFL career, Hunt has had 895 rushing attempts for 4,025 yards and 31 touchdowns. He also caught 211 passes for another 1,806 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Commanders Interested in Kareem Hunt: Report

Among the teams that could potentially be interested in signing Kareem Hunt is the Washington Commanders. According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports on June 15, the Commanders “have quietly been making some preliminary inquiries behind-the-scenes” regarding Hunt.

I’m told the #Commanders have quietly been making some preliminary inquiries behind-the-scenes on free agent RB Kareem Hunt, per league source. We’ll see if this leads to an opportunity for Hunt with Washington. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 16, 2023

If Hunt were to join the Commanders, he would be joining a backfield that is projected to be led this upcoming season by second-year back Brian Robinson and fourth-year back Antonio Gibson. The team also has Jaret Patterson, Jonathan Williams, Chris Rodriguez Jr., and Alex Armah on its 90-player roster.

At this point, Hunt will likely wait until training camp to sign with a team. That’s when injuries could potentially plague some backfields in the NFL, which in turn could create some more opportunities for Hunt.