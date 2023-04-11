Ex-Chiefs Star Gets Discouraging Update on NFL Future: Report

A little over four years after being cut by the Kansas City Chiefs in-season, now-free agent running back Kareem Hunt is in jeopardy of going unsigned prior to the 2023 NFL Draft. His value is slipping as each day passes, and Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com has revealed why Hunt might still be a free agent.

“I kept hearing from the Browns that Hunt was ‘slipping’ in terms of his speed,” Pluto wrote on April 9. “He averaged a career-low 3.8 yards per carry. Pro Football Focus ranked him 53rd out of 62 qualifying running backs.

The potential result of Hunt’s speed decline is, as Pluto also outlined, a very small contract — if he’s offered one at all.

“The real verdict has been his lack of attention in free agency. PFF did project Hunt receiving a two-year, $8 million deal with $4.25 million guaranteed. At this point, he should be thankful for a one-year deal in the $4 million range.”

Kareem Hunt a Part of Weak Free Agent Pool

Kareem Hunt, 27, played in all 17 games last season for the Cleveland Browns and registered 123 rushing attempts for 468 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns along with 35 receptions for another 210 yards and 1 receiving touchdown per Pro Football Reference.

It was only a matter of time before the Browns moved on from Hunt. He requested a trade back in August but was denied by the team. It was then reported by OBR’s Brad Stainbrook on October 24 that Cleveland was fielding trade offers for Hunt.

Now, Hunt, who played four seasons in Cleveland after a two-year stint in Kansas City to start his career, is part of an overall weak running back free agent class this offseason, which is reflected in the contracts signed among the free agents. The top running back contracts this offseason include Miles Sanders signing with the Carolina Panthers (four years, $25 million), David Montgomery to the Detroit Lions (three years, $18 million), and Jamaal Williams to the New Orleans Saints (three years, $12 million).

If he ends up calling it a career, Hunt will have finished with 4,025 rushing yards and 31 rushing touchdowns as well as 1,806 receiving yards and 17 receiving touchdowns in 76 games played over six seasons in the NFL.

Twitter Reacts to Kareem Hunt Report

Twitter users reacted to Terry Pluto’s report on Kareem Hunt.

“He’s a RB approaching 30…sounds about right,” one Twitter user wrote. “Same goes with running QBs. Knees just can’t take it. Not worth long time investments. Sad but true.”

“It is craaaazy how fast teams kick RBs to the curb,” another user wrote. “I understand why, but you can be considered top ___ in your position and be jobless in a year and a half. I feel like it’s the only position in sports that it happens so commonly. I know why, it’s just crazy. Ask Todd Gurley.”

“I’ll guarantee you, if I was the coach and had him and (Nick) Chubb in the backfield, the opponents would NEVER stop me on a 3rd and less than 3,” another user wrote. “But our genius coach never watched him in KC.”

“After the draft someone still going to need a rb and scoop him up. As rb2 or rb3 he’s going to be a steal for someone,” another user wrote.

“Dude def don’t have that pop. Sad to say but it’s smart to move on to (Jerome) Ford! Hunt couldn’t break free all last year,” another user wrote.

“Woulda been more than happy with him in CAR instead of overpaying miles sanders like they do,” another user wrote. “One of few mistakes fitty has made this off-season imo.”