Travis Kelce Added to Chiefs’ Injury Report Ahead of AFC Championship

After going through practice on Wednesday and Thursday unscathed, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (back) was added to the team’s injury report on Friday, January 27, and is questionable for the AFC Championship.

Mecole Hardman, Justin Watson, and Travis Kelce are questionable for Sunday's game. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 27, 2023

Receivers Mecole Hardman (pelvis) and Justin Watson (illness) are also questionable for Sunday. Hardman was limited all week and is still trying to return to the gameday lineup since being activated from injured reserve on January 4. Watson practiced fully on Wednesday and Thursday but did not participate in practice on Friday.

Patrick Mahomes (high-ankle sprain) practice fully all week and has no injury designation for the AFC Championship, which is remarkable considering he suffered the injury less than a week ago.

Hopefully, Kelce practicing fully on Friday means that being listed on the injury report was just a procedural move by the Chiefs and doesn’t actually put Kelce’s status for the AFC Title Game against the Cincinnati Bengals in jeopardy.

Mahomes Talks Abilities While Injured

Mahomes can still be methodical within Kansas City’s offense while injured. But there are some things that the superstar quarterback can’t do with a high-ankle sprain. Being accurate on the run, for example, can be a challenge for him.

“I mean, obviously I feel like I can still do a lot of things. We’ll see as we get closer and closer, and we’ll see during the game,” Mahomes said during his press conference on January 26 when asked if he can still be accurate on the run. “You can’t fully do exactly what you’re going to be doing in those moments in the game but all I can do is prepare myself the best way possible and then when we get in the game, you hope adrenaline kind of takes over and you can make those throws when you need to.”

Andy Reid, Coordinators & Players Speak to the Media | Press Conference 1/26 HC Andy Reid, STC Dave Toub, OC Eric Bieniemy, DC Steve Spagnuolo, QB Patrick Mahomes, RB Jerick McKinnon & CB L'Jarius Sneed speak to the media ahead of the AFC Championship matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Andy Reid: 0:00 Patrick Mahomes: 7:46 Dave Toub: 17:39 Steve Spagnuolo: 24:23 Eric Bieniemy: 33:48 Jerick McKinnon: 37:38 L’Jarius… 2023-01-26T19:03:23Z

Mahomes also shared his thoughts on people on social media trying to dissect every step he takes to gauge the severity of his injury.

“Yeah, no one knows unless they get to actually put their hands on it and see it,” Mahomes said. “But all I can do is prepare my body the best way possible.

“I’ve seen the videos and everything like that of me walking. I don’t know what you can really get from me walking, but I think people will see on Sunday where I’m at and I’ll see on Sunday where I’m at. I’m just going to prepare my body the best way during the week to be in the best position possible.”

Twitter Reacts to Kelce’s Injury Status

Twitter users reacted to Kelce being a late addition to Kansas City's injury report.

