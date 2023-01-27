Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Sounds Off on Bengals’ Trash Talk

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught wind of the new nickname that the Cincinnati Bengals have for Arrowhead Stadium. His reaction to it involved issuing a challenge to Chiefs Kingdom while talking about Arrowhead’s Guinness World Record for the loudest crowd roar at a sports stadium.

“I don’t know, maybe we’re gonna have to break it (the world record) this week because a lot of Cincinnati Bengals fans are calling it Burrowhead instead of Arrowhead,” Travis said to his brother, Jason Kelce, on their “New Heights” podcast. “[The Bengals] are throwing a lot of bulletin board material out there.”

Travis, much like quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has heard the Bengals’ trash talk but doesn’t want to engage with it by throwing shots back.

The AFC West champions will do their talking on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, January 29.

Kelce Fired Up to Play Bengals

Speaking with Jason about the Chiefs-Bengals matchup, Travis was asked for his thoughts on getting to play at Arrowhead because Cincinnati beat the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, thus removing a neutral site game for Kansas City in the AFC Championship and instead making it a home game for the Chiefs.

“Obviously I had hopes that we would get to play another game in Kansas City in front of Arrowhead,” Travis said in episode 24 of the podcast. “Get that home field advantage that we worked so hard for in the regular season… and then on top of that play one of the best teams in the National Football league and they’re playing their best football right now and that’s a challenge I get excited for, especially because they’ve gotten the better of us the last three matchups and they’re very confident and have made it known that they think they’re the big dog in the AFC.”

Divisional Wins, Season-Ending Plays and Alien Conspiracies | New Heights | Ep 24

Chris Jones Acknowledges Bengals’ Trash Talk

Speaking to the media on Friday, January 27, Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones ended his presser by acknowledging Cincinnati’s trash talk ahead of their AFC Championship rematch.

“It’s like a full 360, right? Same thing, same circumstances (at) Burrowhead Stadium.”

A reporter then asked Jones if he had just called Arrowhead “Burrowhead,” to which Jones replied, “Yeah. Burrowhead Stadium, right?”

Jones then ended his press conference by referring to the trash talk one more time.

“Take care. See you all at Burrowhead Stadium.”

Chiefs star Chris Jones on running it back against hte Bengals: "It's like a full 360, right? Same thing, same circumstances (at) Burrowhead Stadium." Q: "Did you say Burrowhead?"

A: "Yeah. Burrowhead Stadium, right?" (Stay for the end for a third Burrowhead reference) pic.twitter.com/iyyZi5kvBm — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 27, 2023

